Dubai launches ‘Hayat’ initiative to advance public understanding of obesity

Three-month programme brings together clinical expertise, research and technology to frame obesity as a long-term, medically managed condition

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 16 Apr 2026, 12:53 PM
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A new public health initiative titled “Hayat” has been launched in Dubai, bringing together pharmaceutical research, body composition technology, and clinical expertise to enhance public understanding of obesity.

The three-month initiative is supported by Eli Lilly, a global pharmaceutical leader, and True Body USA, a provider of FDA-cleared body contouring technologies including TruSculpt iD and TruSculpt Flex. Clinical design and execution are led by Elegant Hoopoe, a Dubai-based healthcare group with hands-on experience in metabolic health management.

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The initiative is designed and directed by Shahriar Shahir Barzegar, founder of hoopoe holding, who has spent the past two years working within evolving metabolic treatment frameworks in the UAE. His focus has been on translating clinical experience into structured, responsible public education.

Positioned as a non-commercial initiative, “Hayat” does not promote specific treatments. Instead, it addresses obesity as a chronic, complex condition requiring long-term, medically supervised management. Globally, obesity affects around one billion people and remains a growing healthcare challenge. Recent advances in clinical research have shifted the understanding of obesity toward more integrated, system-based approaches.

“Long-term outcomes depend on structure and continuity of care,” said Barzegar. “Obesity requires a coordinated framework supported by clinical supervision and sustained management.”

Over the coming three months, the initiative will deliver evidence-based content on the biology of obesity, metabolic adaptation, and behavioral factors. Any discussion related to pharmacological interventions will be conducted strictly under physician guidance and appropriate consultation.