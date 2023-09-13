Dubai key hub for startups and SMEs

Seeds for the Future, sponsored by Huawei and ignited by Purpose in Motion, announce an exclusive Demo Day event on Thursday

The Demo Day will open on Thursday at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria in Dubai International Financial Centre. — Supplied photo

Dubai is a leading destination for hosting mega global events and a key hub for startups and cutting-edge solutions.

Seeds for the Future, sponsored by Huawei and ignited by PIM (Purpose in Motion), has announced an exclusive Demo Day event after successfully hosting ‘Tech4Good Programme’ a two-week intensive programme that brought together students from 15 countries together from the Middle East and Central Asia.

The Demo Day is a platform, where the brightest and most promising startups will unveil their groundbreaking ideas and cutting-edge solutions. This event serves as an opportunity for the Tech4Good participants to pitch their innovative projects to potential investors and industry experts.

Bringing together the top 35 innovators from Qatar for a week-long accelerator programme in Dubai, this event promises to be an exciting showcase of innovation and entrepreneurship, bringing together key stakeholders, investors, and thought leaders in a unique and engaging setting.

The teams will undergo intense workshops that involve discovering how to embrace failure & turn them into opportunities, discussing out-of-the-box solutions on how to drive positive change using technology, and collaborating with key guests in a hands-on quick feedback exercise to hash-out solutions in different perspectives.

The winning team from Dubai will receive a golden ticket to advance directly to the Tech4Good Global Competition at the end of this year for a chance to compete with the top 10 teams around the world and apply for investment funding of $100,000.

Whether you’re an investor seeking the next big opportunity or a seasoned entrepreneur looking to network with industry leaders, the Tech4Good Demo Day promises an inspiring atmosphere for collaboration and discovery. Take part in celebrating innovation, entrepreneurship, and the potential for game-changing ideas that will influence our future.

On September 10th to 13th, the kick-off Workshop Days lets participants from around 15 countries from Middle East and Central Asia dive into a world of learning, collaboration, and skill-building. Participants will have the opportunity to attend hands-on sessions led by industry experts, where they can explore the latest trends, tools, and technologies driving positive change.

In between the workshop days, UNDP will be hosting the participants for a full-day of visit at the United Nations Development Programme & Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation where they will learn about the importance of data in driving social impact and realizing business goals through The Knowledge Project.

Let’s join hands in driving positive change together. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of a global initiative to witness innovation and connect with future leaders in the industry.