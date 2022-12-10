Dubai Jewelry Fashion Week hosts Golden Wings Awards

Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 9:00 AM

The biggest fashion event, Dubai Jewelry Fashion Week, took place on December 6 at Palazzo Versace Hotel.

On the day of the event, leading jewellery brands presented their collections on the runway. Not just jewellery brands but the event also welcomed leading fashion designers from the Middle East and around the world. In addition, Dubai Jewelry Fashion Week also hosted Golden Wings Awards that recognised celebrities from the Middle East and around the world. The celebrities walked the unique purple carpet in high fashion extravagant gowns, which is a tradition of the Golden Wings Gala. The unique unseen concept of a fantasy fashion runway amused the audience.