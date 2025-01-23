Dubai Islamic Bank: Pioneering a fitness-driven culture in the UAE with Fitze

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has firmly established itself as a trailblazer in corporate and social responsibility, igniting a nationwide movement for health, fitness, and sustainability. Through its collaborative wellness initiatives, DIB has redefined corporate responsibility by intertwining financial empowerment with community well-being.

By championing wellness on a broad scale, DIB has set a new benchmark for corporate engagement, demonstrating that a deep commitment to health, sustainability, and community can complement business growth. In collaboration with Fitze, DIB engaged more than 120,000 participants, raised Dh100,000 for charity, and recognised 140+ winners, significantly contributing to the UAE’s fitness ecosystem.

With a series of innovative campaigns blending financial rewards, community involvement, and sustainability DIB didn’t just encourage healthier living—it made wellness a lifestyle. This strategy aligns with the bank’s long-term Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives and serves as a model for how corporations can drive meaningful societal change.

The bank’s game-changing initiative, “Walk to Win a Bonus Salary”, became a defining moment of the year, where ten lucky winners walked their way to Dh10,000 each, simply for staying active. This campaign attracted over 15,000 participants, resulting in an impressive 3.7 billion steps, by combining financial incentives with fitness goals, DIB not only inspired healthier behaviours but also demonstrated a fresh approach to community engagement. This initiative stands out as a unique effort in integrating financial well-being with physical health, fostering a more connected and motivated society.

Beyond financial rewards, DIB’s Ramadan Steps Challenge motivated over 8,000 UAE residents to walk a collective 1 billion steps, leading to a donation of Dh100,000 to Dubai Cares to support the education of underprivileged children worldwide. Similarly, during the Dubai Fitness Challenge, DIB facilitated a remarkable achievement, with participants walking over 2.4 billion steps, all while reinforcing the bank’s deep commitment to the UAE government’s vision for a vibrant, wellness-driven nation. In addition to digital initiatives, DIB also powered five monthly Fitze Fun Mall Runs, drawing over 2,200 participants, sparking a lasting culture of bringing communities together. These events have built lasting connections, fostered a spirit of community, and encouraged individuals to embrace fitness as a core part of their daily lives. It’s not just about individual success—it’s about collective transformation and making wellness a central part of society’s DNA. "DIB has proven that wellness is more than just a corporate initiative; it’s a movement that has the power to change lives,” said Ben and Neha Samuel, co-founders of Fitze. “Together, we’ve shown that fitness can be a catalyst for both personal and societal progress, and DIB’s visionary leadership has been instrumental in turning this shared vision into reality." Rafia Al Abbar, head of human resources at Dubai Islamic Bank, commented, "While we take pride in the milestones we’ve achieved, this is just the beginning of our journey towards fostering a culture of wellness and inclusivity. At Dubai Islamic Bank, we believe that promoting well-being goes hand in hand with building a more prosperous and sustainable society. Through our innovative initiatives, we aim to inspire our employees, customers, and communities to embrace healthier lifestyles, creating ripple effects that extend far beyond individual achievements. Our commitment to wellness is not just about physical health, it’s about cultivating a future where societal progress and personal well-being align seamlessly. Every step we take reflects our dedication to delivering meaningful change and supporting the UAE’s vision for a thriving, wellness-driven nation."

DIB’s commitment to wellness is not merely a short-term initiative but a long-term strategy aimed at cultural change. The bank’s efforts have created a lasting cultural shift among UAE residents and employees, alike, to embrace fitness into their daily routines. Through its forward-thinking approach, DIB has demonstrated that corporate leadership goes beyond profitability —it’s about sustaining positive change for the greater good.