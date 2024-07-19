E-Paper

Dubai International Chamber supports Kilimanjaro Energy’s expansion in China

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully supported Kilimanjaro Energy’s expansion into China

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 9:39 AM

The chamber’s efforts contributed to the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Dubai-based renewable energy group and Skyworth Photovoltaic Technology, a Shenzhen-based company specialising in residential and commercial solar energy solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was signed at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters recently in the presence of representatives from Dubai International Chamber and the government of Shenzhen’s Guangming District, the two companies will collaborate in the field of photovoltaic energy and energy storage for commercial and industrial projects in global markets.


The MoU will enable both parties to jointly explore and implement mutually beneficial cooperation models for new energy projects.

Kilimanjaro Energy is set to open a branch in China to provide specialised advice to Chinese companies.




