Dubai Housekeeping launches Home Guardian Dubai as demand for residential care services grows

Dubai Housekeeping has launched Home Guardian Dubai, a new residential care programme that brings together home visits, pet care, plant care and return-ready services for residents travelling for holidays, business or extended periods overseas.

The launch comes as the company reports growing demand for services that extend beyond traditional housekeeping, with more homeowners seeking ongoing support while their properties remain unoccupied during extended travel. According to Dubai Housekeeping, requests for home visits, plant care, pet care and pre-arrival home preparation have increased in recent years, particularly during the summer holiday season.

With Dubai's summer heat and humidity placing additional demands on unattended homes, the company says many residents are looking for practical ways to ensure their properties remain maintained while they are away.

Home Guardian Dubai combines several residential care services within a single programme, including scheduled home visits and visual property checks, pet care in the comfort of the animal's own home, regular care for indoor and outdoor plants, and return-ready services such as housekeeping, laundry assistance and light home organisation before residents return.

"Over the past decade, we've seen a clear shift in what homeowners expect," said Param Singh, CEO of Dubai Housekeeping. "Ten years ago, most conversations before a holiday were about cleaning before departure or after a family's return. Today, more clients ask us to care for their homes while they're away. People want someone they trust to look after their home, pets, plants and everyday living spaces. Home Guardian Dubai brings those needs together through one coordinated programme."

According to the company, the programme has been developed for families travelling during school holidays, professionals on extended business trips, frequent travellers and owners of holiday homes.

The launch reflects Dubai Housekeeping's broader expansion beyond traditional housekeeping into specialised decluttering and organising, as residential service providers increasingly respond to changing homeowner expectations and demand for more comprehensive home management solutions.