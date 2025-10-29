Dubai Housekeeping elevates staff welfare with major health and scholarship initiatives

Dubai Housekeeping, a premium residential cleaning service company in Dubai, has reinforced its reputation as a leader in ethical labour practices with the successful completion of a series of key annual staff welfare initiatives. The company recently hosted its Second Annual Health Awareness Event at Fakeeh University Hospital, completed its Annual Vision Wellness Drive, and, for the second consecutive year, awarded academic scholarships to the children of its dedicated team members.

The cornerstone of Dubai Housekeeping’s welfare program was the Health Awareness Event, held on September 20, 2025, at Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai Silicon Oasis. Building on the success of its inaugural 2023 edition, the event offered comprehensive wellness workshops and medical consultations, focusing on preventive healthcare and addressing common issues faced by service professionals. Participants were equipped with practical knowledge to sustain long-term health and well-being.

Complementing this was the company’s Annual Vision Wellness Drive, which emphasised the importance of eye health for cleaning professionals who rely heavily on visual precision. All staff received complimentary, thorough eye check-ups, with 64 employees provided prescription glasses fully covered by the company. This initiative reinforced Dubai Housekeeping’s proactive approach to employee comfort, safety, and performance.

Further strengthening its people-first philosophy, the company also celebrated academic excellence within its community. For the second consecutive year, ten children of team members were awarded scholarships, directly supporting their educational aspirations. The programme reflects Dubai Housekeeping’s long-term commitment to improving employees’ family welfare, fostering loyalty, and promoting social upliftment.

"For over a decade, we have operated on the principle that our business thrives when our people thrive," said Uttam Bhatia, co-founder of Dubai Housekeeping. "Sustaining these three major initiatives — health awareness, eye care, and scholarships proves that prioritising staff welfare is not just an aspiration but a repeatable, successful business model. We’re proud to demonstrate that a joyful, well-supported team translates directly into the exceptional service our clients expect."