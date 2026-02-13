Dubai hosts UF AWARDS MEA 2026, honouring top fintech innovators

The UF AWARDS MEA 2026 have announced the MEA region’s leading financial service providers, brokers, and fintech brands. Following a voting round that concluded on February 4, votes were tallied and winners were revealed at an award ceremony held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The UF AWARDS series is positioned as a voting-based industry recognition programme. The process allows open nominations, enabling members of the industry, including brokers, affiliates, retail traders, clients, and partners, to participate in the voting process. According to the organisers, this structure is designed to support transparency and broad industry participation.

The winning brands have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to delivering trading solutions and client support within a highly competitive financial services landscape. This year’s MEA finalists include:

Broker Awards

ATFX BEST BROKER - MEA

FXTM MOST TRUSTED BROKER - MEA

EXNESS BEST TRADING CONDITIONS - MEA

CFI MOST TRANSPARENT BROKER - MEA

FXCM BEST CFD BROKER - MEA

DERIV BEST TRADE EXECUTION - MEA

CPT MARKETS BEST TRADING EXPERIENCE - MEA

WRPRO BEST EDUCATION TOOLS - MEA

PU PRIME BEST MOBILE TRADING APP - MEA

CENTFX BEST ECN/STP BROKER - MEA

CXM BEST GOLD TRADING BROKER - MEA

TRAZE FASTEST GROWING BROKER - MEA

TRADINGPRO BEST SPREADS BROKER - MEA

TRADEZERO BEST BROKER FOR SHORT SELLING - MEA

HOLA PRIME FASTEST PAYOUT PROP FIRM - MEA

B2B Awards

X OPEN HUB MOST TRUSTED LIQUIDITY PROVIDER - MEA

ARIZET LABS MOST ADVANCED PROP TRADING TECHNOLOGY - MEA

EXINITY CONNECT MOST RELIABLE LIQUIDITY PROVIDER - MEA

EXO CRM & TRADER BEST EMERGING CRM PROVIDER - MEA

TECHYSQUAD BEST IB/AFFILIATE SOLUTION FOR BROKERS - MEA

TRADE TECH SOLUTIONS BEST PROP FIRM TECH PROVIDER - MEA

CENTROID SOLUTIONS BEST CONNECTIVITY PROVIDER - MEA

ATFX CONNECT BEST B2B LIQUIDITY PROVIDER - MEA

CTRADER BEST TRADING PLATFORM - MEA

5PAY BEST PAYMENT GATEWAY - MEA

CENTROID SOLUTIONS BEST RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM PROVIDER - MEA

Launched in 2021 by Ultimate Fintech, the UF AWARDS were established as a benchmark for excellence within the global financial services industry. They operate as a standalone initiative, with a clear scope and purpose centred exclusively on recognising industry excellence.

Reaching the voting stage already represents a significant victory for nominated companies, offering increased visibility and engagement to hyper-focused audiences. This is because it means they can compete head-to-head with the most prominent and most innovative industry representatives. Being selected as a winner further reinforces a brand’s reputation, positioning it among the region’s most respected and trusted names.

The organisers thanked all participants of the UF AWARDS MEA 2026 and congratulated the winners for their resilience and commitment to innovation. As the MEA edition concluded, attention turned to the next UF AWARDS, which will take place alongside iFX EXPO LATAM in Mexico City, where the industry will gather once again to recognise outstanding achievement.