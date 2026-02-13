Dubai hosts UF AWARDS MEA 2026, honouring top fintech innovators

One of the industry’s most credible awards is announcing MEA’s best brands

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 1:29 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

 The UF AWARDS MEA 2026 have announced the MEA region’s leading financial service providers, brokers, and fintech brands. Following a voting round that concluded on February 4, votes were tallied and winners were revealed at an award ceremony held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The UF AWARDS series is positioned as a voting-based industry recognition programme. The process allows open nominations, enabling members of the industry, including brokers, affiliates, retail traders, clients, and partners, to participate in the voting process. According to the organisers, this structure is designed to support transparency and broad industry participation.

Recommended For You

Samsung Galaxy S26 series set for February 25 debut: Here’s everything we expect at Unpacked 2026

Samsung Galaxy S26 series set for February 25 debut: Here’s everything we expect at Unpacked 2026

Tickets from Dh2: UAE Lottery launches new online game with chance to win every 2 mins

Tickets from Dh2: UAE Lottery launches new online game with chance to win every 2 mins

Sri Lanka crush Oman for second victory in T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka crush Oman for second victory in T20 World Cup

Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana launch private indoor plunge pool suites

Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana launch private indoor plunge pool suites

Valentine’s in the UAE for under Dh200: Free events, dinner deals and budget date ideas

Valentine’s in the UAE for under Dh200: Free events, dinner deals and budget date ideas

 

The winning brands have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to delivering trading solutions and client support within a highly competitive financial services landscape. This year’s MEA finalists include:

Broker Awards  

  • ATFX                  BEST BROKER - MEA

  • FXTM                 MOST TRUSTED BROKER - MEA

  • EXNESS             BEST TRADING CONDITIONS - MEA

  • CFI                       MOST TRANSPARENT BROKER - MEA

  • FXCM                         BEST CFD BROKER - MEA

  • DERIV                         BEST TRADE EXECUTION - MEA

  • CPT MARKETS          BEST TRADING EXPERIENCE - MEA

  • WRPRO                      BEST EDUCATION TOOLS - MEA

  • PU PRIME                  BEST MOBILE TRADING APP - MEA

  • CENTFX                     BEST ECN/STP BROKER - MEA

  • CXM                            BEST GOLD TRADING BROKER - MEA

  • TRAZE                        FASTEST GROWING BROKER - MEA

  • TRADINGPRO           BEST SPREADS BROKER - MEA

  • TRADEZERO             BEST BROKER FOR SHORT SELLING - MEA

  • HOLA PRIME             FASTEST PAYOUT PROP FIRM - MEA

B2B Awards 

  • X OPEN HUB              MOST TRUSTED LIQUIDITY PROVIDER - MEA

  • ARIZET LABS              MOST ADVANCED PROP TRADING TECHNOLOGY - MEA

  • EXINITY CONNECT   MOST RELIABLE LIQUIDITY PROVIDER - MEA

  • EXO CRM & TRADER  BEST EMERGING CRM PROVIDER - MEA

  • TECHYSQUAD           BEST IB/AFFILIATE SOLUTION FOR BROKERS - MEA

  • TRADE TECH SOLUTIONS  BEST PROP FIRM TECH PROVIDER - MEA

  • CENTROID SOLUTIONS      BEST CONNECTIVITY PROVIDER - MEA

  • ATFX CONNECT                   BEST B2B LIQUIDITY PROVIDER - MEA

  • CTRADER                               BEST TRADING PLATFORM - MEA

  • 5PAY                                      BEST PAYMENT GATEWAY - MEA

  • CENTROID SOLUTIONS      BEST RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM PROVIDER - MEA

Launched in 2021 by Ultimate Fintech, the UF AWARDS were established as a benchmark for excellence within the global financial services industry. They operate as a standalone initiative, with a clear scope and purpose centred exclusively on recognising industry excellence.

Reaching the voting stage already represents a significant victory for nominated companies, offering increased visibility and engagement to hyper-focused audiences. This is because it means they can compete head-to-head with the most prominent and most innovative industry representatives. Being selected as a winner further reinforces a brand’s reputation, positioning it among the region’s most respected and trusted names.

The organisers thanked all participants of the UF AWARDS MEA 2026 and congratulated the winners for their resilience and commitment to innovation. As the MEA edition concluded, attention turned to the next UF AWARDS, which will take place alongside iFX EXPO LATAM in Mexico City, where the industry will gather once again to recognise outstanding achievement.