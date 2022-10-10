Dubai hosts ‘Khatoon International Fashion and Awards 2022’

Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum graced the occasion by attending the Khatoon International Fashion and Awards 2022. Bharti Monga, the founder and CEO of Khatoon International and Smarto entertainment was behind the idea and vision of the gala evening that took place on October 2 at the Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf, Dubai. Monga is a young entrepreneur who dreamed about this project. The event was impactful with the support of Rashid Al Ameri and core team members of Khatoon, who contributed towards the success of Khatoon.

Special focus was given to the children with special needs who also walked the ramp with their mothers. Khatoon International’s vision is to also empower women and raise awareness; thereby creating a platform for women of diverse backgrounds, while keeping the theme of modestly in mind. The show garnered a lot of positive responses and got good support from NFL as the title sponsor and other leading companies as supporting and gifting partners.

Bharti Monga is the CEO and founder of Smarto, an event management company based in Dubai.