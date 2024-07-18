Dubai hosts INOI semi-annual strategic conference

INOI, a European electronics brand, held its semi-annual strategic conference at the prestigious Address Hotel, Dubai Mall. The event brought together the INOI team and key partners from around the world, showcasing unity and strategic vision.
The first part of the conference focused on internal matters, gathering INOI employees from all over the world. This session served as a crucial platform for goal alignment and idea exchange. The main objective was to ensure team alignment with the company’s vision and goals.
Partner session
The second part of the conference welcomed INOI’s key partners. This session was dedicated to strengthening partnerships and exploring new opportunities for mutual growth.
The conference also provided an opportunity to reflect on INOI's achievements during the first half of 2024.
INOI successfully expanded into new markets and introduced groundbreaking products, setting new industry standards. Currently, INOI products are available in the UAE, Vietnam, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, South Africa, Zambia, and Switzerland.
Future planning
The focus was also on developing strategic plans for the remainder of the year. The INOI team engaged in comprehensive discussions to outline the path forward, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of technological advancement and market expansion.
The conference highlighted INOI’s commitment to innovation and excellence, as well as improving the quality of life through technology.
Looking Ahead
INOI continues its journey of growth and transformation, aiming to deliver exceptional products and experiences to its customers. The conference set the stage for a successful second half of 2024. At the conference, partners felt more confident in collaborating with INOI, as INOI remains committed to providing great products and exceptional services.
INOI is a European electronics brand registered in the USA. The company specialises in the development and production of modern mobile devices, offering a wide range of innovative smartphones and tablets on Android, functional feature phones, and devices that seamlessly blend advanced technology with stylish design. In addition to hardware, INOI develops software and digital content to significantly enhance the user experience.
> Pricing and positioning: INOI offers products in the affordable and mid-range segments, ensuring high quality at a reasonable price.
> Quality: INOI strictly controls all stages of production to guarantee the high quality of its devices. We use advanced technologies and innovations to meet and exceed our customers' expectations.
> Benefits of cooperation and professional team: With 30 years of market experience, we understand the needs of both distributors and end customers, offering favorable conditions and comprehensive support, making cooperation with us easy and professional.
Headquarters:
* Operations: Dubai, UAE
* Design and Marketing: Nice, France
INOI believes in the transformative power of innovation and technology, constantly striving to provide its customers with the best products and exceptional user experience.
INOI invites you to stay tuned for more updates and join us in celebrating the future of technology and innovation.
For more information about INOI and its latest developments, please visit our website at www.inoi.com.
