Dubai hosts 5th Global Media Fashion League & Indo-Arab Excellence Awards 2025

The 5th edition of the Global Media Fashion League (GMFL) and the Indo-Arab International Excellence Awards took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 23 and 24 August 2025, bringing together international fashion designers, celebrities, and business leaders in a two-day celebration of creativity and recognition.

Organised by GMH Events, with the support of Al Barrak Group and Wealth I Group of Companies, the event highlighted Dubai’s growing role as a global hub for fashion, innovation, and cultural exchange.



The GMFL and Indo-Arab Awards further reinforced Dubai’s position as a global hub for fashion, innovation, and cultural diplomacy. The 2025 edition was led by founder Thanveer Aboobaker and Suresh Punnasseril, managing director of GMH Events, with creative support from Blankanvas Media, Mumbai.



The runway came alive with powerful and glamorous showcases:

Day 1 featured bold collections by Siddharth Tytler, Neena Sharma, Vogue Institute, Couture by Almas, and Bespokewala by Himali Raj, concluding with a dazzling grand finale by Libaas by Riyaz Ganji.

Day 2 celebrated elegance and innovation with Ferrara by Pankaj Soni, Komal Wadhwani, Geetha Ramchandra, Designz by Minaaz and Pria Kataria Puri, before closing with a breathtaking finale by internationally acclaimed designer Archana Kochhar.

A number of well-known personalities attended and participated in the event, including Aditya Seal, Mrunal Jain, Urvashi Rautela, Mugdha Godse, Arbaaz Khan, Aparshakti Khurana, Farhana Bodi, Neha Saxena, Ritu Shivpuri and others.



Behind the scenes, the event was powered by industry veterans Lokesh Sharma, Parimal Mehta, Vahbiz Mehta, and celebrity stylist Rehan Shah, ensuring world-class execution and flawless production.

Running alongside the fashion spectacle, the Indo-Arab International Excellence Awards recognised visionary leaders and institutions from across Asia and the Arab world. The awards celebrated achievements in business, innovation, arts, and community impact, further strengthening the platform’s role as a hub for global recognition and networking.