Dubai hosted Fourth Asgardia Executive Congress – synergy for humanity’s cosmic future

Dubai recently hosted the Fourth Asgardia Executive Congress, an event that brought together global dignitaries, members of Asgardia’s Parliament, scientists, and media representatives under the theme “Synergy for Humanity’s Cosmic Future.” Held on October 30, 2025, at The Duke Hotel, the congress marked a milestone for Asgardia—the world’s first digital space nation—and its growing partnership with the UAE.

The event featured the presentation of the Asgardia Emirates Station (AES), a next-generation terrestrial analog of a space station, which was met with resounding applause. The press conference was led by Dr Igor Ashurbeyli, head of Nation of Asgardia; Lena De Winne, prime minister; and Lembit Öpik, chairman of parliament. Their discussions emphasised Dubai’s vital role in advancing innovation, sustainability, and economic growth in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to double the emirate’s economy within the next decade.

Founded in 2016 by Dr Ashurbeyli, Asgardia has united over one million citizens from nearly 200 countries in a unique digital democracy with legislative, executive, and judicial branches. “Asgardia is dedicated to preserving human civilisation wherever it may venture,” said Dr Ashurbeyli. “Our Fourth Congress in Dubai reflects our shared vision with the UAE, where innovation drives progress and technological advancement.”

A major highlight was the unveiling of the Asgardia Emirates Station, envisioned as a terrestrial ark that will simulate long-duration habitation for international crews under earth, lunar, or interplanetary conditions. The facility will serve as a UAE-based center for research, education, and public outreach in space exploration, as well as a hub for technology transfer in healthcare and industry. Designed with modular adaptability and AI-assisted systems, the AES will integrate seamlessly with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, symbolising a bridge between Asgardia’s cosmic vision and the UAE’s innovation ecosystem.

The Congress also introduced Asgardia’s digital ecosystem—a comprehensive super-app integrating communication, financial, and governance tools—available on Google Play and Apple’s App Store. This digital platform connects Asgardia’s growing global population and strengthens its position as the world’s first fully integrated digital space nation.

Another significant announcement came with Asgardia’s Declaration of Sovereignty, adopted in August 2024 on the Greek island of Corfu, proclaiming its full statehood under international law. At the Dubai Congress, Dr Ashurbeyli confirmed that Asgardia would formally appeal to the United Nations for recognition as a sovereign nation.

In a historic move, Asgardia also declared its claim to terrestrial territory in Marie Byrd Land, Antarctica—an unclaimed region under the Antarctic Treaty System. This marks Asgardia’s first step toward establishing a peaceful physical presence on Earth’s last frontier, reinforcing its dual identity as a digital space nation uniting people from planet Earth.

Hosting the Asgardia Congress in Dubai underscores the UAE’s strategic role as a global center for innovation, trade, and space exploration, in harmony with its Space Strategy 2030 and Economic Agenda D33.

Asgardia, remains dedicated to ensuring humanity’s eternal presence in the Universe, including its pioneering goal of enabling the birth of the first human child in space. Its governance model, built on democracy and inclusivity, continues to inspire a future where humanity transcends borders, politics, and divisions to thrive among the stars.