Dubai homeowners can now pay service charges through UAE Central Bank’s direct debit system

Itihad Community Management integrates UAEDDS for community service charges, adds card payment flexibility

Published: Thu 18 Sept 2025, 6:51 PM

Homeowners in Dubai now have access to a streamlined, secure, and fully regulated way to pay community service charges: the UAE Central Bank’s Direct Debit System (UAEDDS), designed to automate and simplify recurring payments nationwide.

Through its partnership with Direct Debit Service — regulated under the UAE Central Bank’s framework — Itihad Community Management now enables homeowners to make secure recurring payments directly from their bank accounts, with the added flexibility of using credit or debit cards.

Since launch, over Dh1 million in Direct Debit Mandates have been executed, reflecting strong homeowner trust and demonstrating the system’s real-world effectiveness in the property management sector.

“This partnership with Itihad Community Management and adoption of the paperless Direct Debit System is a significant milestone for Dubai’s real estate sector. It not only boosts payment security and homeowner convenience but also propels us further toward achieving a fully digital, transparent, and globally competitive financial and real estate ecosystem,” said Ummair Butt, group CEO, Direct Debit Systems FZ LLC.

This milestone aligns with several key UAE and Dubai strategies, including:

UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025 – advancing secure, government-grade digital services.

Dubai Paperless Strategy – eliminating reliance on physical documentation.

We the UAE 2031 – enhancing convenience and quality of life through smart services.

Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan – building tech-connected, sustainable communities.
“This collaboration demonstrates how Direct Debit adoption can transform community service charge collection. By integrating the UAE Central Bank’s Direct Debit System and offering card payment options, Itihad Community Management has eliminated the need for cheques and paperwork — making payments simple, secure, and stress-free for homeowners, while supporting Dubai’s vision of a fully digital, paperless economy,” said Waqar Hasan, CEO, Itihad Community Management.

This initiative enhances the standards of service charge collection, in line with Dubai’s smart city ambitions and the UAE’s broader digital transformation goals.