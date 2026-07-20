Dubai Health announces third cohort of scholars securing residency and fellowship training in North America

Dubai Health has announced that seven Emirati scholars have secured residency training positions at leading medical institutions in the United States and Canada for the year 2026-2027, reinforcing its commitment to developing highly skilled national medical talent and supporting the future needs of the healthcare sector.

The initiative is part of the Academic Mentorship Program, led by the deanship of Graduate Medical Education at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), the heart of Dubai Health, which enables learning and discovery to advance health for humanity.

The programme offers access to advanced clinical training and specialisation pathways at internationally renowned institutions. Since its launch three years ago, it has supported more than 30 scholars undertaking training at leading international institutions across a range of priority medical specialties. This has doubled the number of scholars undertaking specialty training in North America.

Looking ahead, Dubai Health aims to support around 100 Emirati scholars in pursuing residency and fellowship training at leading international institutions over the next 10 years, helping to build a highly skilled medical workforce and meet Dubai’s evolving healthcare needs.

The third cohort will pursue residency training in neurology, urology, and internal medicine, as well as fellowships in behavioural neurology and pediatric emergency medicine. The training programme will span between three and five years, depending on the specialty.

Dr Hanan Al Suwaidi, deputy CEO and chief academic officer of Dubai Health and provost of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, said: “Through the Academic Mentorship Program, a 10-year initiative launched by Dubai Health three years ago, we are creating pathways for Emirati medical professionals to pursue advanced training and specialisation at leading academic and healthcare institutions around the world. By equipping them with advanced knowledge and expertise, we are fostering national talent capable of driving clinical, academic, and research excellence across priority specialties that support the future of healthcare."

She added: “We congratulate the new cohort on securing places in these specialised programmes, a testament to their hard work, academic excellence, and professional potential. We look forward to their continued success and their contributions to advancing Dubai’s healthcare system.”

Dr Rasha Buhumaid, dean of the College of Medicine and dean of Graduate Medical Education at MBRU, said: “The candidates are selected through a comprehensive evaluation process based on academic performance, research achievements, training experience, and the relevance of each applicant’s background to their chosen specialty, with particular emphasis placed on specialties that align with workforce needs.”

She added: “The programme supports scholars throughout their residency and fellowship training, helping them build the knowledge, skills, and experience needed to excel in their chosen fields. It also prepares them to pursue advanced training opportunities internationally and work towards board certification in the United States and Canada, supporting their long-term professional growth.”