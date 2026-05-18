Dubai gets world’s first agentic corporate platform from FirstChapter

Developed in collaboration with Tridz, the AI-native platform aims to transform how businesses interact with corporate and compliance services through voice-first, agentic AI experiences

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 18 May 2026, 4:39 PM
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In line with Dubai’s accelerated adoption of agentic AI, FirstChapter has launched the world’s ﬁrst AI-native agentic corporate platform in strategic collaboration with Tridz, an AI ﬁrm based out of Dubai AI Campus. The initiative builds on the actively developed open-source AI solution, huf.ai.

The partnership marks a major step towards integrating AI-native, voice-ﬁrst experiences into mainstream business services.

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“As Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai has emphasised, AI is becoming a core pillar of Dubai’s future economy and government transformation," said Razik Ali, founder of FirstChapter. "Through our collaboration with Tridz and Dubai’s wider AI ecosystem, FirstChapter is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation, helping entrepreneurs and organisations interact with business services in a faster, smarter, and more AI-native way."

Under the partnership, FirstChapter and Tridz are jointly developing applied AI systems that combine advanced reasoning, voice interaction, and human collaboration for business services and compliance.

"FirstChapter’s vision is to make AI truly native to its customer experience — not another ﬂashy add-on, but the very medium through which people engage with business itself," said Safwan Erooth, founder and senior architect at Tridz Technologies Ltd.

The project is part of the company’s broader research efforts in Dubai, exploring how agentic architectures and conversational systems can redeﬁne digital service models in regulated industries.


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