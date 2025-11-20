Dubai gears up for the 4th Annual Movember ride to champion men’s health awareness

On 23 November 2025, riders and supporters across the UAE will gather for the 4th Annual Movember Ride, co-organised by STITCH and Enigmas Motorcycle Club. The event continues its mission to raise awareness around men’s health, especially the importance of early detection for prostate cancer — one of the most treatable cancers when identified early.

Prostate cancer screening is simple and widely available, beginning with a PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) blood test, which can detect abnormalities long before symptoms appear. Movember encourages men to stay informed, speak with their physicians, and understand when screening should begin — typically between ages 45–50, or earlier for those with higher risk factors.

This year’s ride is presented by L’Oréal Paris Men Expert, reinforcing the brand’s global commitment to men’s well-being. Sara Sakaya of L’Oréal Paris Men Expert said: "Movember is more than a campaign, it’s a reminder that men’s health deserves open discussion, early action, and sustained awareness. We’re honored to support this incredible initiative in Dubai and stand behind the Enigmas and STITCH in driving conversations that can save lives."

Participants will gather early morning for the convoy, led by Enigmas Motorcycle Club. Rony Metri, president of Enigmas MC, shared: "On the road, no one rides alone and off the road, no man should face his health battles alone either. Movember isn’t just a ride for us; it’s a call to stand up, get checked, speak up, and watch out for our brothers. That’s what this community is built on. The Movember Ride has become a tradition we value deeply, and every year our goal is simple: to get men talking, get them screened, and get them supported. We’re proud to co-organise this year’s ride and lead a movement rooted in strength, unity, and purpose."

The ride will conclude at the Harley-Davidson Sheikh Zayed Road Showroom, where Allo Beirut will welcome riders and guests. Paul O’Callaghan, General Manager of Harley-Davidson UAE, noted:

"Harley-Davidson stands for community and freedom — and there’s no better demonstration of that spirit than supporting a cause that empowers men to take control of their health. We’re proud to host this year’s finale and to stand alongside our partners in championing early detection and awareness."

A spokesperson for Allo Beirut added: "It’s our privilege to support an initiative that brings people together for a meaningful purpose. Good food brings comfort, and we’re honored to celebrate this year’s riders at the finish line."

STITCH continues to lead the initiative, reinforcing its commitment to health communication and advocacy. Nael Basily, managing director of STITCH, said: "At STITCH, we believe that awareness is one of the strongest tools people have to protect their health. The Movember Ride is a testament to what partners, brands, and communities can achieve when they unite for a cause. We’re proud to lead this initiative alongside Enigmas MC and look forward to making an impact that lasts beyond November."