Dubai Eye's Motor Mania goes live at Park Lane Auto Festival this weekend

Car enthusiasts, prospective buyers and families are invited to the Park Lane Auto Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 11–12, at Park Lane Motors, Dubai Investment Park 1, for a weekend celebrating cars, expert advice and family entertainment. Admission and registration are completely free.

The highlight of the festival will be a live outside broadcast of Dubai Eye 103.8's Motor Mania, hosted by renowned automotive personalities Naz Chaudhary and Damien Reid, broadcasting live from the Park Lane Motors showroom on Saturday, July 11, from 10am to 12pm.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the show's popular "Fix It or Flip It" segment in person, where vehicle owners can receive live market valuations, practical automotive advice and expert insights into buying, selling, financing or upgrading their vehicles.

Designed as a community-focused automotive event, the Park Lane Auto Festival brings together every stage of the car ownership journey under one roof. Guests can compare finance solutions from leading UAE banks, explore auto loans, discuss interest rates and receive guidance on vehicle financing directly from banking specialists. Even those not planning to purchase a vehicle immediately can benefit from understanding the current finance market and available options.

Visitors can also enjoy complimentary vehicle valuations and browse a carefully selected collection of more than 200 premium pre-owned vehicles, including luxury sedans, SUVs, family vehicles and performance models.

With the UAE's quieter summer buying season, visitors may also find it an ideal time to purchase a vehicle. Buyers can often benefit from seasonal promotions, attractive finance offers and a wider selection of available stock while enjoying a more relaxed, less crowded buying experience.

Beyond the automotive experience, the festival offers entertainment for all ages. Families can enjoy an F1 driving simulator, a live DJ, complimentary coffee and refreshments, and a dedicated children's arts and activity corner, creating a welcoming atmosphere throughout the weekend.

The Park Lane Auto Festival is open to the public, with free entry and free registration.

Event details

Event: Park Lane Auto Festival

Dates: Saturday and Sunday, July 11–12

Motor Mania LIVE: Saturday, 10am – 12pm

Venue: Park Lane Motors, Dubai Investment Park 1

Registration: www.parklanemotorcars.com/event