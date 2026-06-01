Dubai experts call for earlier orthodontic screening in children

Dental specialists across Dubai are reporting a growing shift toward earlier orthodontic assessments for children, driven by increasing awareness around jaw development, breathing patterns and preventive dental care.

Traditionally associated with teenage braces treatment, orthodontic issues are now being identified at much younger ages, with pediatric dental experts stating that many concerns begin developing during the early years of childhood. Specialists note that delayed diagnosis can result in more complex corrective treatment later in life.

Healthcare professionals in Dubai are increasingly encouraging parents to monitor signs such as mouth breathing, snoring, teeth grinding, speech difficulties and crowded teeth, which may indicate underlying developmental or airway-related concerns.

According to pediatric dental practitioners, the growing awareness is also being supported by advances in diagnostic technology and evolving attitudes among UAE families toward preventive healthcare. Clinics are increasingly utilising digital imaging, 3D scans and growth assessments to evaluate jaw structure, bite alignment and oral habits at younger ages.

“Many orthodontic issues do not start in the teenage years. They often develop gradually during childhood growth,” said Dr Rafif Tayara, a Dubai-based pediatric dentist and airway-focused dental specialist.

“Early screening can help guide development before problems become more severe.”

Industry professionals stated that there has also been increased interest in interceptive orthodontics, a preventive approach aimed at supporting jaw and arch development before all permanent teeth emerge. Clear aligner systems designed for younger children are also gaining popularity among families seeking less invasive treatment options.

The conversation around airway-focused dentistry has expanded in recent years, particularly as pediatric specialists continue exploring links between oral development and sleep-related symptoms. While experts caution that symptoms such as snoring or mouth breathing do not automatically indicate a medical condition, they emphasise that persistent patterns should not be ignored.

Dubai’s pediatric dental sector has also witnessed broader investment in child-focused care models, with clinics increasingly integrating orthodontics, pediatric dentistry and oral surgery under one roof to support long-term treatment planning.

Specialists stated that the trend reflects a wider preventive healthcare movement across the UAE, where parents are increasingly seeking earlier medical and dental intervention to reduce future complications and improve overall child wellness.

More information is available at JuniorDental.ae.