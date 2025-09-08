Dubai entrepreneur calls for a new era of franchising

Dubai entrepreneur Shahriar Shahir, founder of hoopoe holding, has published new research that is already turning heads in business and academic circles. His paper, released on SSRN and now under review at Harvard, argues that the traditional model of franchising is no longer enough for today’s world.

Instead of viewing a franchise as a fixed chain of contracts, Shahir proposes seeing it as a “living organism” — able to sense, adapt, and evolve when challenges arise. From pandemics to regulatory shifts, he believes that only flexible and intelligent networks will survive and grow. "A franchise cannot afford to be rigid anymore. It must live, breathe, and evolve with its environment," said Shahir.

In his paper, titled “The Franchise as an Intelligent Organism: Redesigning Global Networks Through Structural Resilience and Cognitive Autonomy”, Shahir highlights four principles to guide the future of franchising:

Modular design to contain local disruptions

Adaptive governance with flexible, AI-ready rules

Seamless knowledge flow across networks

Institutional co-evolution to align growth with governments, regulators, and society

The research comes at a time when Dubai and the wider GCC are emerging as hubs for digital health, AI-driven business, and innovative investment models. hoopoe’s own SEGA™ framework already puts some of these ideas into practice, combining telehealth, clinical services, and AI-backed franchising into one ecosystem.

Observers believe this gives the work added weight. A London-based investor commented: "The world is ready for a new language of franchising. Shahir has given it that language."

As the research continues to attract international attention, industry watchers say it could soon be taught in top business schools and discussed among global investors. For Shahir, the takeaway is simple: "The franchise of the future is not a machine. It is a living organism. And Dubai has a chance to lead this change."