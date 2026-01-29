Dubai education fair helps families navigate studying abroad

Planning an international education journey is a shared decision between parents and their children — one that involves academic goals, financial considerations, and long-term career outcomes. While online information is widely accessible today, families often seek verified, face-to-face guidance to make confident and well-informed choices.

To support parents and students navigating these decisions, Dubai will host the Glinks Pathfinder Education Fair 2026 on Saturday, 31 January 2026, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel.

The fair brings parents and students together with official university representatives from leading global institutions, offering direct conversations that go beyond online research. Families can gain realistic insights into admissions requirements, academic suitability, affordability, and future opportunities, helping them evaluate options with greater clarity.

Whether students are exploring undergraduate, master’s, or summer programmes, the Glinks Pathfinder Education Fair serves as a single gateway to personalised and reliable guidance aligned with academic interests, professional aspirations, and long-term career direction. Parents are encouraged to attend alongside their children, as the fair also addresses practical considerations such as tuition fees, scholarships, visa pathways, and post-study work opportunities.

More than 25 international universities will participate, representing popular study destinations including the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and Canada, across disciplines such as computer science, AI, engineering, medicine, business, environment and sustainability, design, arts, and social sciences. This allows families to compare institutions and programmes meaningfully in one place.

"We created this fair to replace guesswork with clarity for students and parents planning international education," said Prabhjeet Singh, founder and CEO of Glinks International.

Students applying to Glinks’ partner universities at the fair will also be eligible for an exclusive $150 application fee waiver for the 2026–2027 intake, helping families move from exploration to action.

Entry to the fair is free, and early registration is recommended for parents and students seeking confidence, clarity, and expert guidance in planning their global education journey.