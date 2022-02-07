Dubai Culture installs Social Mirror at Emirates LITfest 2022

Dubai Culture participates in Emirates LITfest 2022, which began on February 2 until February 13. Dubai Culture chose a special installation called Social Mirror, a customised touchscreen mirror developed by the Italian company Johannes, to engage with the guests. It has built to snap photos or videos and let guests customise the pictures with unlimited effects, such as emoji, digital frames, or backgrounds.

With Italy being the headquarters, we moved to the UAE in 2018, and we were amazed to see the potential of new technologies in Dubai and the operations of the team here are headed by Ankur Sharma.

Within three years of commencing our operations in the UAE, we were able to join hands with brands like Etihad Airways, Emaar, Expo, Armani, Global Village, Flc group etc for their different events and activation.

With Covid-19 hitting the world in 2020, we started to develop touchless technologies. Presently we at Johannes have five units: Onfield (Live Experiences), focused on engaging technologies development for physical events; Online (digital experiences), focused on engaging digital solutions, such as online customised tools; Star (stunning augmented reality), dedicated to augmented reality and filters for the most popular social networks; Playgamez (branded gaming solutions), specialised on advergame and customised gaming solutions; Videobites (tasty contents), the last newborn unit focused on short-form video content for social platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

We believe in connecting people with brands, and we continue to do so by giving experiential technologies to our clients.