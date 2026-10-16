Dubai Culture highlights fashion’s economic impact at BRICS+ Fashion Summit

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit, an international fashion business forum focused on fast-growing economies, has concluded in Moscow. The summit brought together representatives from more than 60 countries, including manufacturers, retailers, investors and heads of fashion associations from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Europe.

The forum provided opportunities for participants to connect with industry representatives, explore new markets and identify potential suppliers, buyers and business partners.

For Middle Eastern countries, with their rich craft heritage, growing domestic markets and cities developing distinctive visual identities, these discussions are particularly relevant. Experts from across the region participated in the summit's programme.

At the summit, Khulood Khoory, director of the design department at Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, explained that assessing fashion's economic contribution requires looking beyond retail to include manufacturing, logistics and related industries. According to Khoory, such data helps reveal the scale of the industry and build a case for further support measures.

Drawing on Dubai's experience, Khoory emphasised how measuring the contribution of cultural and creative industries helps demonstrate their importance to the economy. She also explained how the public and private sectors can work together to support the growth of the fashion industry.

She highlighted the government's role in creating favourable conditions through creative clusters such as Dubai Design District and Al Quoz Creative Zone, events such as Dubai Fashion Week, and long-term initiatives, including ten-year Golden Visas for creative professionals.

Khoory also identified specialised education, retail engagement, well-developed logistics and talent attraction as important factors in encouraging designers to establish and grow their businesses in Dubai. She noted that the city's international appeal is also closely linked to its cultural identity.

"Scale can make a city visible, but cultural distinctiveness makes it memorable," said Khoory.

Senan Kamel, head of the Baghdad Organization for Arts and Culture in Iraq, spoke about how cultural heritage can serve as a foundation for contemporary product design. In his view, hand weaving, embroidery and historic patterns, combined with digital design and artificial intelligence, can help develop manufacturing rooted in national craftsmanship.

He also highlighted textiles and traditional craft techniques as tools of soft power and a means of strengthening the economic independence of BRICS+ countries.

Lebanon's Creative Space Beirut is preparing a new generation of designers by providing professional education to talented young people with limited financial resources. At the summit, Waleed Jarjouhi, board member and advisor at Creative Space Beirut, called for a broader understanding of graduates' career paths, which can span fashion houses, independent brands, manufacturing and education.

"Career paths should be understood as mobile rather than binary: designers may move between fashion houses, independent practice, entrepreneurship, production, education and other creative roles throughout their professional lives," said Jarjouhi.

Shirene Rifai, founder and CEO of Jordan Fashion Week, addressed the economic role of fashion weeks. Beyond bringing together designers, manufacturers, buyers, investors, media and educational institutions, these events can create lasting business connections, jobs, tourism opportunities and international partnerships.

Attending the summit for the fourth consecutive year, Rifai said: "That's the true value of the BRICS+ Fashion Summit. It doesn't end when the event ends. It changes the way you think."

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit focuses on the needs of fast-growing economies, bringing together markets facing similar challenges and providing a platform for industry discussions, business connections and international collaboration.