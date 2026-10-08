Dubai clinic introduces AI-powered 3D facial analysis for aesthetic consultations

Evolution Aesthetics Clinic has introduced an AI-assisted 3D facial analysis system at its Jumeira facility, bringing data-led facial and skin assessment into aesthetic consultations in Dubai.

The clinic has integrated the Aura imaging platform, developed by Swiss company Aura Reality, to create a measurable three-dimensional record of a patient’s face and neck before treatment planning.

According to the manufacturer’s specifications, the system uses 13 cameras to capture the face and neck in a single 0.2-second exposure. It then generates a photorealistic 3D model that doctors can rotate, zoom and measure, with measurements stated to have an accuracy of 0.1 mm.

The technology analyses visible facial and skin characteristics, including wrinkles, pores, pigmentation, redness and texture. It can also assess facial angles, distances, proportions, symmetry and volume distribution.

At the clinic, these findings are reviewed alongside the patient’s concerns, medical history and an in-person clinical examination. The technology is intended to support, rather than replace, clinical assessment, with the treating doctor remaining responsible for recommendations.

The platform can also produce illustrative simulations showing how facial features could appear following selected aesthetic procedures. For example, it can visualise potential changes associated with restoring cheek volume using dermal fillers.

The clinic said such simulations are used for consultation and treatment-planning purposes and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of results, as individual outcomes may vary.

"Patients often describe a concern in general terms, such as looking tired or losing definition. The scan lets us show exactly where volume has changed and by how much, and then talk about whether treatment is appropriate at all," said Tamara Valisheva, owner of Evolution Aesthetics Clinic.

Following a consultation, patients can receive a digital report containing their 3D images, measurements, analysis and recommendations. Subsequent scans can then be compared with the original baseline to assess changes over time or following treatment.

Evolution Aesthetics Clinic, an aesthetic clinic in Dubai, now runs the AI-assisted tests as part of every aesthetic consultation.