Dubai Chamber to sign MoU with Italy’s regional government institution

The excellence of the Marche region is in the spotlight at the Expo 2020, Dubai. A delegation from the Marche Region – led by its vice-president and councillor for production activities, Mirco Carloni – will be in Dubai until February, 26 for a series of forums, Italian dialogues and workshops in the Italy Pavilion, with an extraordinary schedule of events by companies from the region. This presents a unique, singular opportunity to renew the robust friendship between the Marche and Dubai, which began in 2005 when the then president of the region Gian Mario Spacca met minister Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, a bond that has been further strengthened over the years with the intensification of economic and commercial exchanges, and with the organisation of three editions of the Marche Endurance LifeStyle (2012, 2013, 2014), when Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum graced the region with his presence.

Roberto Mancini, CT of the Italian national football team and star of the Marche Region’s marketing campaign will be present today. The ‘Beauty and Sustainability’ forum will be held in the Italy pavilion amphitheatre from 11:00 to 12:30, during which the Marche Region and its plans will be presented to regional, Italian national and the UAE authorities. The event will also include the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Marche Region and the Marche and Dubai Chambers of Commerce, a press conference with a link to the president of the Marche Region Francesco Acquaroli from Italy, and a visit to the photography exhibition entitled ‘Dubai and Marche’, in the name of a long-standing, strong friendship.

The aim of the memorandum is to foster awareness of the two economic and local production systems and make them mutually attractive to one another. Joint promotional and internationalisation strategies will also be put in place to develop economic and commercial relations, by means of information, communications, marketing campaigns and workshops. The objectives include the completion of missions, the arrival of delegations, meetings between companies and potential investors, development of relations between university-level institutions in the fields of scientific and technological research and higher vocational training, and tourism promotion of the respective areas with the involvement of operators in the industry.

The day will continue with a series of meetings to discuss innovative and technology projects that could have a major impact in terms of sustainability and well-being. The themes to be explored in depth will be:

- The single Marche Organic District, bringing together 2,100 businesses spread over 71,000 hectares, with a turnover value of €100 million.

- Blockchain for the traceability of the agri-food chain, with the University of Macerata and the Marche Polytechnic University as part of a Horizon project involving various Marche companies working on this issue.

- Soft architecture and urban regeneration, as a contribution to the development of innovative practices for well-being and quality of life, in a sustainable and technologically advanced model of the ideal city.

- Innovative housing and architectural strategies to outline more resilient rural and urban interactions, in collaboration with the Marche Polytechnic and Heriot-Watt University Dubai, with which a memorandum of understanding is due to be signed.

- Luxury shipbuilding, innovative technologies and Made in Marche, with the Marche nautical cluster representing almost 20 businesses from the region.

- Food and sustainability, with the involvement of the Universities of Camerino and Urbino and the companies Nutrinsect, Simonelli Group and Spinosi.

Carloni, said: “This is a major systemic action for the region. We are also creating a new visual identity, ‘Marche, Land of Excellence’, which we hope will become a flag to unite the Marche pride of all our companies around the world”.

“We are determined to rekindle relations with Dubai, which we consider a major engine for growth and development in a vast geopolitical region stretching from the Arab world to the Indian subcontinent. In particular, the memorandum will serve to promote economic cooperation and trade. The aim is to attract investment in our region, which is also fertile ground for research and innovation in conjunction with businesses and universities. We have constructed a plan of considerable depth in partnership with a number of organisations, which I would like to thank one by one for their contributions.,” Carloni added.

There will be 19 events taking place during the week involving 30 Marche companies that stand out in their sectors, invitations to which have been extended to the highest-ranking officials of the UAE.