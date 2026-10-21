Dubai-born SupperClub goes global as membership platform reaches 24 countries

Dubai-born membership platform SupperClub has expanded its footprint to 24 countries and surpassed 100,000 bookings across its portfolio of dining, hospitality and lifestyle experiences. Alongside its international expansion, SupperClub has launched a new mobile application, bringing its services together in a single platform across markets.

Founded in Dubai in 2020 by entrepreneurs Mehreen Omar and Muna Mustafa, SupperClub Middle East was created to make premium experiences more accessible, flexible and affordable. The latest milestones reflect an international expansion strategy shaped by the way members live and travel, marking the platform’s transition to SupperClub Global.

Co-founder of SupperClub, Mehreen Omar, explained: "Our growth has always been driven by our members and the way they use SupperClub. Rather than simply scaling market by market, the platform is building its presence around the destinations members are travelling to next. Expanding into 24 countries is therefore about creating a lifestyle platform that travels with our members."

A key part of this expansion has been SupperClub’s partnership with Visa, including collaboration through the Visa Infinite credit card across the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) region. SupperClub is also featured on the Visa Dubai Destinations platform, giving eligible Visa cardholders visiting Dubai access to discounts for themselves and their guests at participating venues.

The partnership extends SupperClub’s offering beyond Dubai, connecting members with dining and hospitality experiences in international destinations.

Crossing the 100,000-booking milestone also marks a step in the company’s growth. Its newly launched mobile app brings together venue discovery, reservations and access to eligible offers, allowing members to use the platform while travelling without switching between different services for each destination.

According to the company, members can make unlimited reservations and redeem eligible offers without restrictions on the number of guests or frequency of use, subject to the terms of participating venues.

Co-founder Muna Mustafa remarked: "We started SupperClub in Dubai with the ambition of making exceptional experiences more accessible, without compromising on quality or service. Seeing members now use the platform across 24 countries is incredibly rewarding. The vision has remained the same, but the world in which our members use SupperClub has become much bigger."

She concluded: "The next stage is about making that global experience feel completely seamless. Whether a member is travelling alone, with friends or family, they should be able

to arrive in a new destination and know that SupperClub is already there, with no limits on how, where or how often they redeem."

For more information, visit: https://supperclubme.com