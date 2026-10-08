Dubai-born LavishCars seeks Dh1 million for US expansion

Founder Bilawal Merani outlines plans to expand the luxury car rental marketplace into more US cities during his appearance on Falcons of Majlis

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 8 Oct 2026, 6:04 PM
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Dubai-founded luxury car rental marketplace LavishCars is seeking Dh1 million in funding to expand its operations in the United States, with plans to enter additional cities beyond Houston, where it currently operates.

Founder Bilawal Merani discussed the company's expansion plans during his appearance on Falcons of Majlis, a Dubai-based startup investment reality show that brings entrepreneurs together with UAE investors and business leaders.

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Established in Dubai by Merani, an entrepreneur of Pakistani origin, LavishCars initially focused on luxury and exotic car rentals in the UAE before expanding into the US market.

The company currently operates in the UAE and Houston, offering daily, weekly and monthly vehicle rentals, chauffeur services and vehicle delivery to homes, hotels and airports.

A key part of its expansion strategy involves developing a marketplace that allows private owners to list their luxury and exotic vehicles for rent alongside the company's existing fleet.

Under the model, LavishCars manages vehicle checks, delivery arrangements and customer support. The company is looking to expand this approach into additional US markets, with the proposed AED 1 million investment intended to support that growth.

The move would also mark a shift in the company's business model, from operating its own rental fleet towards incorporating more vehicles owned by third parties.

"We built LavishCars in Dubai on one clear standard, and our customers rewarded us for it," said Merani. "This funding will help us carry the same standard into new markets, and open the platform to car owners who want to earn from their vehicles."

Falcons of Majlis, hosted by Chitrangada Singh, features entrepreneurs presenting their business plans to investors from UAE family offices and other businesses. Actor Suniel Shetty is involved in guiding the show's closed-door investor sessions.

Merani's appearance comes as LavishCars looks to secure funding for the next stage of its US expansion.

For more information, visit: https://lavishcars.com/


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