Dubai-based team ORBIT creates history as first UAE team to win international FTC premier event

Dubai-based Team ORBIT has become the first team from the UAE to win an international FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) Premier Event, securing a historic double victory at the FTC İstanbul Premier Event held in Türkiye from June 26–28, 2026.

Competing against 77 leading FTC teams from around the world, ORBIT won both the Valens Division Winning Alliance and the Overall Event Winning Alliance titles. The achievement is even more remarkable as ORBIT is a rookie team formed just six months ago.

Chief mentor Banson Thomas said: "This is a proud milestone for the UAE robotics community. Our students have shown that passion, teamwork and innovation can compete with the world's best."

The winning team comprised Abhiram Krishna (Al Saad Indian School), Arav Bahuguna (Jumeirah College), Aaron Jain (Dubai International Academy Al Barsha), Amra Marikkar (The Apple International School), Aryan Goyal (Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills), Daniel Bource (Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou), Sai Murugappan (Gulf Modern Academy), Hriday Navin (GEMS Modern Academy), Omar Nabil Lahir (GEMS Modern Academy), Sana Kaushik (Pristine Private School Dubai), Aarav Dewan (Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills) and Chanukya Teketi (Pearl Wisdom School Dubai).

Head coach Ali Abdurahman said: "This victory highlights the strength of STEM education in the UAE and proves our students can excel on the global stage."

The victory marks a significant milestone for the UAE's growing robotics ecosystem and reinforces the country's emergence as a global hub for youth innovation and STEM excellence.