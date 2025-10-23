Dubai-Based startup SpeakUp reaches 30,000 users in five months

SpeakUp, a Dubai-based technology startup, has surpassed 30,000 users just five months after its launch, marking significant traction in the global event and public speaking industry. The platform enables direct connections between event organisers and speakers, bypassing traditional intermediaries and offering a streamlined, AI-powered process for bookings.

The company reported nearly 20 percent monthly user growth since launch, with users from North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. SpeakUp’s model allows organisers to publish speaking opportunities —including conferences, summits, and podcasts, while verified speakers can apply directly through the platform. It aims to eliminate delays typically caused by speaker bureaus or agent-led booking systems.

"From the beginning, our focus was on simplifying the way speakers and organisers connect,” said Nick Zhuchkov, co-founder and CEO of SpeakUp. "We designed SpeakUp to be intuitive, fast, and borderless — something that could serve everyone from grassroots podcast hosts to major international conferences."

The platform integrates communication, smart recommendations, and booking into a single interface, using artificial intelligence to match relevant speakers to each request. According to the company, the majority of bookings occur without manual negotiation, significantly reducing lead times for event planners.

SpeakUp continues to attract high-profile voices such as Uzair Merchant, celebrated director in both Hollywood and Bollywood, and Laura Buckwell, a recognised event host across the Middle East.

"Building a tech company is never linear, but our team has remained focused on making speaker access more democratic and efficient," added Zhuchkov. "What’s exciting now is seeing that mission resonate globally — every day, we’re watching more speakers and organisers find each other without barriers."

The company noted a surge in signups in recent weeks, with more than 400 new users joining within a single hour during a recent evening. The founders believe this momentum signals a shift in how the industry approaches speaker engagement and event planning.

SpeakUp is currently expanding its product features and exploring new partnerships across the media, education, and events sectors.