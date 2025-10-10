In line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050, Softowell, one of the leading public relations companies based in Dubai and growing in the Middle East, has launched a new programme centred on sustainability. Through a combination of innovation and strategic communication, the programme showcases Softowell’s commitment to servicing the nation’s climate objectives. It aims to help businesses adopt more sustainable processes while highlighting the critical role of public relations in promoting awareness of sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

The UAE was the first Middle Eastern nation to pledge to become Net Zero by 2050. The government has launched multiple initiatives toward this goal, augmented by private-sector endeavours and community contributions. Softowell’s latest programme assists these efforts at the national level by offering digital communication tools and PR approaches that supports advancement, accountability, and openness.

Speaking about the launch, Hisham Saalim, CEO of Softowell, said: “Sustainability is not just about changing operations—it’s about how those changes are communicated. At Softowell, we believe public relations plays a vital role in telling the UAE’s climate story. This programme is our way of contributing to the country’s Net Zero 2050 vision by combining innovation with credible communication.”

As one of the leading PR firms in the area, Softowell is renowned for its proficiency in media outreach, press release distribution, brand positioning, and reputation management. With an industry-wide portfolio, the agency links institutions and companies with local and international media outlets.

Softowell also oversees online media platform that regularly reports on articles related to innovation, sustainability, and national development as part of its broader projects. Through the same as well as other projects, the company aims to create meaningful discussions around the UAE’s climate shift and ensure meaningful, transparent reporting on sectoral progress.

Softowell, led by Hisham Saalim also referred to as Muhammad Alqama, is further establishing itself as a respected communications partner. Based in Dubai with growing regional presence, the agency is committed to being a responsible communicator and promoter of sustainable development aligned with the long-term vision of the UAE.