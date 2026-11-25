PrettyJobs, a Dubai-based recruitment technology company, has opened its video-first hiring platform to job seekers and employers worldwide ahead of its official brand launch on January 11, 2027.

Competition for UAE roles is increasingly global. According to LinkedIn’s UAE Workforce Readiness Report 2026, 37.6 per cent of applications for UAE-based jobs in August came from abroad.

Founded by entrepreneur Rahul Manuja, PrettyJobs lets candidates record short video introductions highlighting their experience, communication skills and professional personality alongside traditional resumes. Employers watch these introductions before deciding whom to interview.

Its AI-assisted recruitment dashboard covers candidate matching, video screening, shortlisting, team collaboration and interview scheduling. The AI evaluates applications against job requirements and explains potential matches, while final hiring decisions remain with recruiters.

Rahul Manuja, founder and CEO of PrettyJobs, said: “A CV tells employers what someone has done, but it doesn’t always show who they are. We believe every candidate deserves an opportunity to be seen and heard, while employers deserve better ways to discover talent.”

PrettyJobs also offers 24 free AI-powered career tools designed to help job seekers prepare resumes, cover letters and interviews. Based in Dubai and accessible globally, PrettyJobs aims to make recruitment more personal, intelligent and accessible.

For more information, visit: www.prettyjobs.com.