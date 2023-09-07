Dubai-based Indian filmmaker achieves top distinction

Ayesha Zaki is popularly known as 'The OTT Queen' in Dubai

Published: Thu 7 Sep 2023, 5:11 PM

Dubai-based Indian filmmaker, producer, and director Ayesha Zaki, along with Bollywood celebrity Arbaaz Khan and WeTel television director Arman Khan, have joined forces for a noble cause.

Zaki, renowned as the 'OTT Queen' and the proud owner of Tinsel Town Films, has achieved the distinction of being the first Indian woman in the UAE to reach such heights, a source of pride for all Indians.

Tinsel Town Films is celebrated for its creation of social awareness films. Zaki's movies are already streaming on many OTT platforms. Fans are anxiously anticipating the unveiling of this mystery during the curtain raiser event.