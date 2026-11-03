Dubai-based DXB Local introduces AI platform for local business discovery

DXB Local, a Dubai-based platform, has introduced an AI-powered service that analyses online customer reviews to provide information about local businesses, including restaurants, rooftop lounges, yacht charters and home maintenance providers.

Founded by Bob Chandra, who previously worked at Amazon and Twitter, the platform uses artificial intelligence to process customer feedback and generate summaries of businesses, identifying frequently mentioned experiences, recommendations and concerns.

The platform's AI-driven sentiment analysis identifies common positive and negative feedback, while its 'Tips for a Better Visit' feature draws on customer experiences to provide information about individual businesses.

For example, Bosporus Turkish Cuisine at The Beach, JBR, has more than 25,000 Google reviews. DXB Local analyses this feedback to identify frequently mentioned recommendations, including seating preferences, popular menu items and outdoor dining conditions.

The platform also includes a 'What to Eat' guide, which identifies dishes frequently mentioned in restaurant reviews. At Bosporus, these include the Iskender kebab and Sultan Breakfast.

In addition to restaurants, DXB Local covers businesses across several service categories, including laundry services, air conditioning repair companies and locksmiths. Its AI-generated summaries are designed to consolidate information from customer reviews into a single overview.

The company has also developed 'Dubai's Absolute Favourite Dishes', a ranking based on an analysis of more than 1.2 million reviews. According to the platform's findings, French toast emerged as the city's favourite main dish.

DXB Local also operates a recognition programme in Dubai called 'Local Awards', which recognises businesses whose customer ratings place them among the top 10 per cent of businesses in the city.

Commenting on the platform, Chandra said: "I think of DXB Local's AI a little like a sommelier. A great sommelier doesn't hand you a list of every bottle in the cellar and ask you to figure it out. They know the subject deeply and bring forward the few things that matter for your choice. That's what our AI does for local businesses here in Dubai."

Dubai is the platform's first market, with the service currently covering a range of dining, leisure and home maintenance businesses across the city.

DXB Local is available free of charge at dxblocal.ae