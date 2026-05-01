Dubai-based duo dances through uncertainty to secure podium finish at UK’s Britannia Cup

Dubai residents Rajeswari V and Shannon Benjamin travelled to the UK to participate in the Britannia Cup in England, representing India at this premier ProAm event in the World Cup ProAm Series, known for Latin Ballroom dance.

Despite ongoing regional tensions creating uncertainty and prompting many to cut back on spending, the duo chose to invest their time, money, and energy in training with some of the sport’s top athletes. For them, dance is a source of high vibration and emotional strength.

Even in the face of financial challenges, they remained committed to their belief that investing in love and happiness through dance is essential to keep fear and anxiety at bay. While external circumstances may be beyond control, they believe one can choose positivity in difficult times and for them, dance is that choice.

Competing in four dance forms — Cha-Cha, Rumba, Samba, and Jive against couples half their age, they secured podium finishes, being placed in the top three’.

Once again, they demonstrated resilience in uncertain times, reflecting the spirit of the UAE, which they have called home since 2019.

Until the final days, they were unsure whether they would be able to travel due to the volatile situation. However, their focus and determination to pursue what nourishes the soul kept them going.

The internationally recognised duo teach Salsa, Bachata, Jive, Cha-Cha, and Tango, helping students elevate their dance to a higher level. They also integrate healing through movement and are the founders of SoulnPurpose with Rajeswari — a platform focused on clarity, healing, and soul-aligned transformation.