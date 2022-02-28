Dubai Ambulance Corporation and the American Hospital Dubai discuss the role of innovation in health care at Expo 2020

Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 2:06 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 2:07 PM

The American pavilion at Expo 2020 witnessed the Innovation Forum events organised by Dubai Ambulance Corporation in collaboration with the American Hospital Dubai and attended by consultants and specialists in emergency medicine.

The meeting included discussions on the future of innovation, digital initiatives, and technological innovations, such as robotic surgery and artificial intelligence, and their role in supporting the healthcare sector, as well as a review of the latest technologies and innovations used during the Pandemic to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare services in the Emirate of Dubai.

Khalifa Al Darrai, chief executive officer of Dubai Ambulance Corporation, delivered a speech in which he said: "His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai inaugurated the “world’s most beautiful building” and the icon of new knowledge and innovation in Dubai. This reflects the vision of the UAE to study and envision the future, to make the UAE a place of creativity, science, and experience, and to be a model of sustainable development, which makes us all responsible for the paradigm shift in the various development, economy, community, and human sectors."

"We share the concern of developing resources and minds by adopting innovative practices that support innovators within the national strategy for innovation," he further added.

Al Darrai further spoke about the role of innovation at Expo 2020. "Today, we meet at Expo 2020, home to 'communicating minds and building the future,' to discuss how we can 'innovate to make change' in our practice at the level of government institutions, the private sector, companies, individuals, and entrepreneurs in the emergency medicine. It will be used to support the country's directions toward the Next Fifty to be the best country in the world by its Centennial Anniversary by 2071."

Sherif Bishara, chief executive officer of Mohammed and Ubaid AlMulla Group, the owner group of the American hospital in Dubai, said: “The UAE Innovation Week at Expo 2020 is an ideal opportunity for the American Hospital in Dubai to explore the future of innovation, advanced digital technologies and solutions that contribute significantly to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare sector in Dubai in particular and the UAE in general, and contribute to establishing its position as a global model of innovation, technology and intelligent digital transformation."

“At the Innovation Forum, we discussed the latest innovations, smart solutions, best practices, and innovative ideas to enhance the healthcare system in the Emirate and consolidate the position of the UAE as a global innovation hub."

Bishara added: “Under the guidance of our leaders and their forward-looking vision for the future, the UAE has made great strides in the adoption of the latest healthcare technology. We, at the American Hospital Dubai, believe in the vital role of innovation in the healthcare sector, and this is what we have succeeded in translating in practice over the past years”.

Dr Aisha Al Mutawa, director of strategy and institutional excellence, and chairman of the Innovation Council at the Corporation, said: "The UAE Innovation month this year is remarkable, as it marked the success of the extraordinary event, Expo 2020 Dubai, with the launch of the beauty and innovation icon, the Museum of the future, which comes to enhance the government's approach to adopting innovation as a life-oriented approach, monitor future trends and design innovative solutions with new tools for current and future challenges in all spheres of life. Dubai Ambulance's participation this year under the theme 'innovating to make the change' is based on our belief in fostering and spreading the culture of innovation and discussing and developing future experiences, initiatives, and projects. Innovation will be one of the most important pillars of our projects for the Next Fifty, enhancing efforts to make the UAE the most innovative and future-ready country.

On its first day, the Innovation Forum witnessed the signing of an agreement between the American Hospital Dubai and Dubai Ambulance Corporation to enhance the means of continuous cooperation between the two institutions, to continue to improve the quality of the services provided by the healthcare sector, its readiness for the future, and its sustainability by focusing on developing and employing digital efficiencies and innovations. This is a model for the strength and robustness of the public-private partnership.