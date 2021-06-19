du renews contract with Atos
Atos has renewed its contract with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), to strengthen their long-standing collaboration dating back to 2012 and accelerate du’s digital objectives in the areas of application modernisation and digitalisation.
As a strategic partner, Atos will help transform du’s current operating model towards agile ways of working over the next five years, creating additional business value, boosting efficiency, enhancing time to market, increasing quality of deliverables, and improving overall service efficiency. The contract will support the telecom giant in its vision of becoming a digital powerhouse, transforming current applications development and strengthening its service excellence and maintenance (ADM) delivery model.
Nourdine Bihmane, head of growing markets and head of decarbonisation business line at Atos said: “We are proud to support du’s transformation around application development and maintenance for the next five years and extend our unique, long-lasting partnership to achieve du’s vision of transforming into a completely agile organisation. Atos will ensure the best-in-class service delivery model for all applications in the scope.”
Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at EITC, stated: “Application modernisation and digitalisation represents the next phase as du continues to pursue its digital transformation and 5G deployment agenda. At the outset, we identified that an operation of this magnitude required insights and expertise from a reliable partner with the capabilities and toolsets to improve the speed of new applications and support growth and operational excellence.”
