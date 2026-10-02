Du achieves world’s first six-carrier aggregation deployment on commercial 5G-advanced network, advancing 5G+ and 6G readiness

Du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced the world’s first six-carrier aggregation deployment on its commercial 5G-Advanced network, successfully aggregating six 5G New Radio (NR) component carriers across Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) and Time Division Duplex (TDD) spectrum in collaboration with Nokia. The achievement, combining 420 MHz of spectrum bandwidth, was validated on the latest generation’s devices releases.

Carrier aggregation allows a device to use multiple spectrum channels simultaneously, creating a wider connection for mobile data. By bringing six carriers together across its spectrum bands, du is increasing the amount of network capacity that can be made available to compatible devices where the 5G+ icon will be visible, supporting faster data speeds, greater capacity and stronger network performance as mobile data demand continues to grow. For customers and businesses, the increased throughput and seamless connectivity will support powerful AI features and next-generation applications on the new devices.

The milestone was achieved on du’s commercial 5G-Advanced Standalone network under real-world field conditions, using spectrum across the 3.6 GHz, 2.6 GHz, 2.1 GHz, 1.8 GHz and 600 MHz bands. Nokia supported the deployment with its commercial Habrok massive MIMO radios.

The achievement marks another step in du’s evolution from 5G towards more advanced generations of mobile connectivity. Six-carrier aggregation forms part of 5G-Advanced, or 5G+, which builds on today’s 5G capabilities with improvements in network performance, capacity and efficiency, while helping establish the technological foundations for the journey towards 6G. For customers, these advances are designed to support increasingly data-intensive mobile experiences and more consistent connectivity.

The deployment also supports the UAE’s national 6G roadmap led by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), strengthening the country’s progress towards next-generation connectivity. By continuing to advance its commercial 5G+ network, du is contributing to the development of the network capabilities required for the UAE’s transition towards 6G and its wider ambitions for advanced digital infrastructure.

Saleem AlBlooshi, chief technology officer at du, said: “Bringing six CC 5G carriers together on our commercial network is an important milestone in how we are building the next generation of connectivity in the UAE. This achievement demonstrates how we can make greater use of our spectrum to create more capacity and deliver stronger network performance as customer needs evolve. It also represents an important step in advancing our 5G+ network while building the foundations for the journey towards 6G, in line with the UAE’s ambitions for next-generation connectivity. Validating this capability on the latest generation of devices which demonstrates how advances in devices and networks can come together to unlock the full potential of 5G+ for customers.”

Danial Mausoof, vice-president MI Segment, MEA at Nokia, said: “Carrier Aggregation is crucial to getting the best possible 5G advanced performance out of scattered spectrum assets. This milestone demonstrates Nokia’s leadership in 5G Carrier Aggregation and our ability to deliver commercial-grade performance that meets the demands of next-generation applications. We are proud to stand alongside du as a trusted innovation partner, turning the UAE's national 6G ambitions from roadmap into reality, one world first at a time.”

This collaboration reinforces du’s continued investment in advanced network capabilities and its commitment to strengthening the UAE’s telecommunications infrastructure. As du continues to advance its 5G-Advanced network, the milestone provides a foundation for further innovation and the continued evolution towards 6G and future generations of mobile connectivity.