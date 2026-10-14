DrPlus Home Health Care expands doctor-on-call services in Dubai

DrPlus Home Health Care has expanded its doctor on call service in Dubai for winter 2026–27, offering residents and visitors access to licensed doctors at their homes, hotels and offices throughout the season.

Winter is Dubai's peak period for tourism, outdoor events and family travel. It is also when seasonal illnesses such as colds, flu, sore throats and respiratory infections tend to rise. The expanded service is designed to help people get medical attention quickly, without travelling to a clinic or waiting at an emergency department for non-urgent concerns.

Doctors can assess and treat a wide range of common conditions, including fever, cough, flu symptoms, stomach upsets, food-related illnesses, minor infections, allergy flare-ups and dehydration. Where needed, patients receive prescriptions, medical advice and follow-up guidance during the same visit.

The service is available for families with young children, elderly residents, working professionals and tourists on short stays. For parents, it removes the need to take an unwell child out of the house. For elderly patients and those with limited mobility, it offers a more comfortable way to see a doctor in a familiar setting.

Alongside doctor visits, the company has also expanded its blood test at home service, with samples collected by DHA-licensed nurses. Patients can book routine panels, vitamin and deficiency checks, and full-body health check-ups without visiting a clinic or laboratory. Many residents use the winter months to complete annual check-ups before the year ends, and home collection makes it easier to fit tests around work and family schedules.

Visits are available across Dubai, including Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Al Barsha, Arabian Ranches, Mirdif and Dubai Sports City. Hotel visits are also available for tourists and business travellers who fall ill during their stay.

Bookings can be made by phone or WhatsApp, with visit timings arranged around the patient's location and availability. For visitors, the service offers a practical way to access medical support without having to navigate an unfamiliar healthcare system.

"Winter is when Dubai is at its most active, and it is also when more families and visitors need quick medical attention without disrupting their plans. By bringing doctors and diagnostics to wherever people are, whether that is a villa, an apartment or a hotel room, we can make quality care more convenient while keeping the same clinical standards patients expect from a clinic," said a senior doctor at DrPlus Home Health Care.

DrPlus Home Health Care is licensed by the Dubai Health Authority and provides a range of home-based medical services, including doctor visits, nursing care, laboratory tests and health check-ups.

The expansion is aimed at residents and visitors seeking reliable, convenient healthcare in Dubai through winter 2026–27.

For more information, visit: www.drplus.ae