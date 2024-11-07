DRO KINGS crowned champions in thrilling DPL Cricket Tournament Season 4 finale

The DPL Cricket Tournament Season 4 came to an exciting conclusion with DRO KINGS emerging as the champions for the first time. Led by captain Sajid Hameed and owned by Nikhil, The Kings put up a stellar performance throughout the season. The defending champions, DRO Patriots, had to settle for the runners-up position this time, with captain Sadat Nalakath leading the team owned by Waqas Ali Dar.









Follow us



The star player of the tournament was Ashiq, who not only showcased his batting skills but also excelled in all aspects of the game. The season was sponsored by Amber Marqt, Devadaru Ayurvedic, Gargash Auto and Al Noor Polyclinic, adding to the excitement of the tournament. Saleel was awarded Best Bowler while Rahul won the Best Batsman award.