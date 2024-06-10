Driving towards a greener tomorrow: The rise of sustainable mobility
The future of mobility is geared towards minimising environmental impact and enhancing user experiences through technology
As urban populations swell and environmental concerns are more pressing than ever, the transportation industry, responsible for 24% of global carbon emissions, is pivoting towards sustainable mobility. Innovative solutions like ride-hailing, car-sharing and electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining traction, driven by global efforts to reduce emissions and traffic congestion.
This tipping point, exemplified by the UAE's initiatives to reduce emissions by 40 per cent by 2030, marks a critical evolution towards a greener, more efficient transportation future.
Sustainable Mobility
As the United Nations projects that 68% of the global population will reside in urban areas by 2050, and a typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, the need for more sustainable mobility solutions has never been more pronounced. Global traffic congestion also significantly impacts productivity, with drivers worldwide spending hours in jams annually. In the UAE, for instance, the average person loses a day or two each month to traffic delays.
In response, several countries are increasingly embracing alternative forms of transportation such as car-sharing, ride-hailing, and bike-sharing, driven by the appeal of cost-effective and convenient mobility services alongside a growing personal commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Research by Frost & Sullivan anticipates a surge in shared mobility services, estimating that around 36 million drivers will partake worldwide by 2025. The ride-hailing market, in particular, is forecast to witness substantial growth, with expectations to reach US$194.98 billion this year, expanding to US$296.57 billion by 2029.
Car-sharing and ride-hailing platforms offer unmatched flexibility and cost savings over traditional car rentals, allowing users to pay per minute and avoid the costs of traditional car rental/ownership. This approach improves car utilisation and reduces environmental impact by easing congestion and making car access more affordable and sustainable in the face of rising fuel costs.
Electric Vehicles
The EV revolution is accelerating, especially among younger demographics who value energy efficiency and instant mobility. The UAE, leading in electric mobility, sees a growing interest in EVs, with 30% of residents open to switching. Its global readiness for electric mobility, ranked eighth due to extensive charging infrastructure in malls, petrol stations, and parking lots, boasts one of the highest station-to-vehicle ratios globally.
Dubai's 2040 Urban Master Plan, featuring green corridors for sustainable commuting, complements the forecast of 17 million+ global EV sales. The UAE aims for 10 per cent electric vehicles by 2030, and the Road & Transport Authority's goal for net-zero emissions in public transport by 2050 showcases a strong commitment to sustainability. RTA has also signed a partnership to deploy 360 vehicles, including electric and hybrid variants, for use in Dubai's key events over the next three years. These efforts are bolstered by incentives including free registration, parking, and lower charging and toll fees.
As increasing queues at EV charging stations in Dubai signal growing demand for EVs, MaaS platforms like Yango, with 15 per cent of its partner fleet already EVs and plans to increase this number, can transform the sector by offering sustainable, high-quality transport choices. The projected growth of the UAE's EV market underscores a pivotal shift towards sustainable transportation in Dubai. This transition not only aligns with the city's ambition to become carbon-neutral by 2050, but also signifies a broader global trend towards greener mobility solutions, promising a cleaner, healthier future for urban environments
Digital Innovation
Innovations such as AI and machine learning for route optimisation and enhancing road safety are some of the industry’s responses to tackle environmental challenges. The emergence of autonomous vehicles and micro-mobility solutions like e-scooters, coupled with advancements in battery technology, is furthering a more sustainable and safer transportation future.
Modern consumers demand streamlined processes, pushing the mobility industry towards evolution. The focus is shifting to intuitive, user-friendly digital platforms like Yango, that offer quality mobility services and efficient user experiences. Moreover, features like contactless payments have become second nature, evolving to meet the quick decision-making needs of users and enhancing loyalty through simplicity and convenience.
This is how the industry will transform, by investing in advanced technologies, seamless user experiences, and convenient payment options, while countries focus on increasing ride-hailing and car-sharing access to reduce congestion and environmental damage.
As we stand at the crossroads of a significant transformation within the transportation industry, the path forward is paved with sustainability and innovation driven by shared mobility. With the UAE setting ambitious emission reduction targets and fostering EV adoption, the future of mobility is geared towards minimising environmental impact and enhancing user experiences through technology, marking a pivotal shift in global transportation dynamics.