Drillcube opens EMEA hub in Dubai, bringing the underground mining one-stop-shop to the region

Drillcube has officially opened its EMEA regional hub in Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), establishing an in-region base to support underground mining operations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

"Everything we make is Made for Miners — and we know that because we've been underground ourselves," said Jason Wasley, founder and managing director of Drillcube. "I spent 25 years in the industry, starting as a jumbo operator, watching mines lose time and money managing thirty suppliers just to drill a hole and hold the ground around it. Mines don't lose money on the commodity price — they lose it waiting on a part that didn't show up. We built Drillcube to fix that for good. Opening in Dubai means we're in the same time zone, the same supply chain, and the same fight as our customers. We're not shipping to order from the other side of the world. We're holding the stock they need, where they need it, ready to go."

Drillcube is Australia's underground mining one-stop-shop. The company replaces a mine's fragmented web of 30-plus suppliers with a single source — one supplier, one picking slip, one invoice — holding certified stock on-site through its Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) model so production never stops waiting on a delivery. It's underground mining's one-stop-shop, delivered in a box.

The Dubai hub puts Drillcube's people, stock and trade capability inside the EMEA region rather than routing every supply decision back through Australia. For miners operating across Africa and the Middle East, that means faster response, shorter lead times, and a supply partner who understands the operating environment.

"Being here changes the relationship," said Tony Rudd, regional manager EMEA. "When you're in the region, you're not a voice on a call at the wrong end of the day — you're someone who can get in a vehicle and be on site. Our customers out here are running hard in tough conditions, and they want a partner who turns up, knows the gear, and sorts it. That's the job. I've got the whole of Drillcube behind me, and now we've got it in the region too."

Drillcube's portfolio is purpose-built for underground hard-rock mining: rock tools and drilling consumables, geotechnical ground support, cap lamps and vehicle lighting, patented laser alignment systems, ventilation ducting, buckets and ground engaging tools, and engineered solutions — all certified to Australian Standards and independently QA/QC tested.

The Dubai hub is the EMEA anchor for an export business built underground and growing fast across four continents. As mining investment accelerates across the region, Drillcube's in-region presence positions it to do what it does best: keep mines running.