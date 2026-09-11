Dream Desserts launches festive collection for Ganesh Chaturthi

Dream Desserts has launched its Ganesh Chaturthi collection, bringing together traditional Indian flavours, contemporary creations and a range of festive gifting options for the occasion.

The collection features refined-sugar-free mithai modaks in flavours including anjeer gulkand, date dryfruit and sattu dryfruit, alongside artisan chocolates and the newly launched Mango kunafa Domes.

Also included are Saffron dryfruit chikki and a selection of flavoured nuts, with options such as curry patta, mixed dryfruits, achari lime cashews and rasmalai cashews. Traditional favourites including sev barfi, walnut barfi and pista barfi also form part of the festive range.

Dream Desserts has also included its signature Rasmalai modak cakes in the collection, combining the traditional flavours associated with the festival with a contemporary cake format.

A key focus of this year’s collection is festive gifting, with a selection of Ganesha hampers and packaging available across different styles, sizes and price points. Options range from petite Ganesha giveaways and Bappa’s bhog offerings to gift boxes and larger gourmet edible hampers.

The collection has been designed to cater to gifting for family and friends as well as corporate requirements during the festive period.

With the new range, Dream Desserts is bringing together traditional favourites and newer flavour combinations while expanding its gifting options for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.