Dr Yasam Ayavefe highlights positive impact of modern technologies on education

Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 2:10 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 2:11 PM

Education is essential for the development of every young individual. It enables the use of opportunities while assisting to encourage the establishment of personal views and standpoints on things that matter. Furthermore, it informs beings, especially new generations of the fascinating world surrounding us and how to transform it into something greater.

The use of technology provides students with easy-to-access data, faster learning, and fun opportunities to practice. It has influenced nearly every area of modern life, including education. Technology is a potent instrument that could assist and improve education in several aspects. Now that smart devices can access the internet, we are entering a revolutionary period of education where students may learn whenever and wherever they choose.

The advantages of utilising Modern technologies for education

Utilising modern technology in the educational system offers numerous benefits. The following are a few examples:

Empowers interaction among students and provides opportunities to enhance their teamwork.

It assists in supporting diverse learning approaches and enables more customised education delivery.

Students are inspired and stimulated by technology in the learning environment. They also engage in dynamic studying, which is an incredibly rewarding academic objective.

It allows direct feedback to educators and encourages increased interaction between students and educators, which is advantageous to both sides.

Dr YasamAyavefe, a strong-educated technology enthusiast, places a high value on raising understanding of the significance education plays in constructing a brighter future.

He recognises that technological development is crucial to the educational system and said: “It would not be an overstatement to express that technology has revolutionised the learning environment and ushered along substantial advantages. Since every child's dream is incredibly valuable, whether he wants to become a doctor, engineer, or astronaut, we as a society must utilise every available online resource to assist them in achieving it. The greatest way to ensure that they have access to a high-quality education is to collaborate toward continuously implementing modern technology into the educational process. “

Dr Ayavefe strongly urged the students with the following: “To withstand the demands of an ever-changing technological landscape, students must be equipped with the requisite knowledge and abilities to seize the myriad opportunities that lie ahead.”

Click the below links to view Dr Yasam Ayavefe’s projects: https://greenclimate.io/ https://yasamayavefe.com/ https://milayacapital.com/