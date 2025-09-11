Dr Sven Jansen wins Healthcare Innovation Leadership Award at Fluxx Awards 2025

Dr Sven Jansen, honoured with the Healthcare Innovation Leadership Award at the Fluxx Awards 2025 held in Hong Kong. The award recognises his work advancing digital diagnostics and patient access solutions across healthcare systems.

Dr Jansen has a PhD in molecular medicine from Harvard Medical School and the University of Bremen. His career includes roles at GE Healthcare, CSC, and Booz & Company, and he currently leads companies including Neo Q and Medivise Healthcare.

Dr Jansen has developed guided reporting solutions that deliver structured reports incorporating AI results into clinical systems. The solutions improve reporting speed by over 40 per cent and are designed to reduce clinicians’ administrative workload.

"We aim to support, not sideline, the expertise of clinicians," said Dr Jansen. "Technology should reduce friction and allow professionals to focus where they matter most, with the patient."

The reporting solutions are gaining adoption across Europe and the Middle East. They offer multilingual, culturally adapted reports that include patient-friendly versions.

Dr Jansen also focuses on telemedicine integration for primary care delivery. His approach enables clinicians to contribute remotely while maintaining quality standards, addressing growing demand and constrained healthcare capacity.

"Healthcare must respond to a new demand," Dr Jansen said. "Patients today see themselves as active participants. They want a say in when, where, how, and with whom they engage with their care."

Dr Jansen co-authored the white paper "Sustainability in Radiology," which examines how reporting systems can reduce the environmental footprint of medical imaging, which represents over five per cent of global healthcare emissions.