Dr Surender Singh Kandhari launches third book on personal contentment

Dr Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman, Al Dobowi Group, recently launched his third book titled ‘One: The Spiritual Search.’ Maqsoud Kruse, chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) UAE; Lord Rami Ranger, House of Lords London and founder of Sun Mark Limited; and Dr Paresh Rugani, UK-based multi-award winning international motivational speaker, graced the occasion to launch the book.
Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, former Minister of State for Tolerance, and Swami Brahmaviharidas of BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi joined the event online. Dr Kandhari said: “This is just the right time to begin the journey within to have our life’s priorities right. Spirituality is seeking within oneself, it is self-exploration and controlling the vices and I like to think that spirituality is the lyrical aspect of religion.
I am no poet, though the rhythm of this discipline has always moved me.” Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, said: “Spiritual journey is a journey within, in my view, rituals are not to be confused with spirituality.”
