Dr Surender Singh Kandhari launches his new book — Sewa: The road to salvation

Dr Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman and founder of the Al Dobowi Group, has launched its latest book, Sewa – The road to salvation, at the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Dubai on November 24.

Sewa is a sanskrit word meaning ‘selfless service’ or work performed without any thought of personal gain or repayment. In Sikhism, it is an act of worship to God, performed with humility, and can take the form of physical, mental, or material service.

The book, an ode to humanity, connects the concept of sewa (selfless service) with the spiritual goal of salvation (moksha or liberation), a central idea in several religions. The book explores how selfless service to others, without expectation of reward, is a path to spiritual growth and ultimate salvation.

Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansouri, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Mirza Al Sayegh, Adilson Parrella, Ranjit Singh, Arno Krimmer, and several other dignitaries attended the book launch ceremony.

Dr Kandhari, who previously authored Temple of My Dreams, Lighthouse of Tolerance, ONE — The Spirtual Search, and Reflections 101, described his new book as ‘not just another publication, but a part of his life’. He said the book unfolds a philosophy that has changed his entire life.

Dr Kandhari also recalled lessons from his engagements with world spiritual leaders such as Mahant Swami Maharaj, Swami Brahmavihari Das, Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadhguru, Pope Francis. “Each spiritual leader reinforced the universal truth that service transcends borders, cultures and beliefs,” he said.

Dr Kandhari also acknowledged the unwavering support of his wife, Bubbles Kandhari, describing her compassion and wisdom as pillars of every Sewa initiative. He also expressed appreciation to those who contributed messages and letters of support for the book.