Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib's first conference on fertility and women's health discusses the latest breakthrough in assisted reproductive technology
The conference aimed to showcase the latest global advancements in this field
The first Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Conference on Fertility and Women's Health witnessed over 300 specialists in attendance, along with numerous experts and practitioners from both local and international backgrounds. The conference aimed to explore the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in assisted reproductive medicine and to showcase the latest global advancements in this field.
Taking place at the Kempinski Hotel Central Avenue over two days, from March 1 to 2, the conference offered a diverse range of sessions, workshops, and keynote presentations by leading doctors in fertility and women's health. These sessions introduced significant global innovations and breakthroughs in this precise medical specialisation.
Dr Bohaira El Geyoushi, the conference chairperson and head of the IVF department, consultant in gynecology and reproductive medicine at Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Fertility Center in Dubai, emphasised that the conference aimed to discuss the latest global advancements in fertility and women's health, along with the associated challenges, solutions, and innovative treatments in this field. She highlighted the role of AI in saving time and effort, providing more accurate diagnoses and treatment results, and achieving higher success rates.
The conference covered a wide array of topics related to women's health, such as sexual health and adolescent health, and included a debate on the most controversial clinical scenarios led by a panel of leading embryologists in the region.
Dr Robert Bader, director of the IVF laboratory at Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital in Dubai, highlighted the conference's focus on the critical role of embryologists in the success of IVF procedures. A significant portion of the conference was dedicated to practical workshops and discussions on the latest AI technologies in this area.
Dr Serge Mattar, a consultant in fertility and reproductive medicine and IVF at Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital in Dubai, emphasised that the conference underscored that fertility treatments and infertility issues are not solely women's concerns but also involve men. One panel brought together experts to discuss the role of surgical sperm retrieval and hormonal treatments in men with low sperm counts.
Dr Mattar also introduced a new innovative technique not yet used in the Middle East - ovarian tissue freezing - which enables women who cannot undergo regular IVF, live cancer patients, and young girls with a predisposition to early ovarian function loss, to have the tissue transplanted back later in life in order to achieve pregnancy.
The conference also featured training workshops for doctors and embryologists on the latest technologies used in assisted reproductive technologies and IVF.