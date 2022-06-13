Dr Sohini Sastri and the changing dynamics of Vedic Astrology

Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 4:01 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 4:03 PM

“We all have a certain role to play for the sake of mankind, and those who are privileged should always stretch their hands towards those who are in need.” This is the philosophy Dr Sohini Sastri believes in and maintains. Dr Sastri has been following the path of spirituality since an early age and is always keen to help her followers with the divine knowledge and power she possessed. She has been practising occult science for more than 20 years and is considered one of the best astrologers in India. Her monumental personality, vast knowledge of astrology and unique skill of accurate prediction in the astrological field made her ‘peoples’ favourite’. They say if you can achieve one quality in life, ‘be kind’. Dr Sastri manifested that saying through her journey so far. Her wholehearted involvement in numerous social activities, humbleness, and candid nature helps her to stand out from others.

Profile and specialisation

Astrologer, life coach, and philanthropist Dr Sastri hail from a family of noble and famous personalities like Swami Dharmamegharanya Aranya and Swami Hariharananda Aranya from her maternal side. She completed her master's and PhD in political science from a reputed university. She was honoured with a doctorate in astrology for her exceptional journey and contribution to society. She has also been rewarded with an honourary ‘DLitt in Astrology’ by National American University, USA.

Dr Sastri specialises in Krishnamurti Paddhati, popularly known as KP astrology. Created by Late K S Krishnamurti, KP System is based on finer points of Indian and Western astrology and is known as the most accurate system in the present time.

Along with Vedic astrology, Dr Sastri excels at palmistry, numerology, Vastu shastra, and colour therapy. Being a certified gemologist, she always recommends and helps her followers to choose genuine gemstones and rudraksh. She has never backed down from spreading the positivity she draws from her spiritual practices. Over the last few decades, she has helped thousands of her followers with astrological prediction and cosmic energy. She has a divine aura and positive vibes around her, which gives calmness and a sense of certainty to the most disturbed person.

Dr Sastri reveals how spirituality and her belief in supreme power have kept her calm and helped her overcome all the difficulties. She said: “Think one step at a time, keep your calm, meditate, and do something good and impactful for the society through your journey. In the process, you will realise you are not alone, the universe is working for you.”

Her path was never easy. The astrology community has been polluted by many in past. Especially, being a woman and going through this road was tough. The height she achieved today is a story of strength and women empowerment. Her contribution to the society made her part of a few of the esteemed communities like Asian Congress of Astrologers, Associate Member of the Astrological Association of Great Britain, Life Member Astrological Research Project, Kolkata, Life Member of Bangiya Astro-medical Research Centre, Golden Member of Dharma Research Centre (Chennai), Member of Astrological Association, Great Britain, Associate Member of American Federation of Astrologer, Associate Member of Federation of Australian Astrologer and so on

Over the years, she has achieved a great height in the field of astrology and divine science. Among numerous awards she has achieved, a few of the latest is -

- Champion of Change, 2018 from Honorable Vice President Shri Venkaiah Naidu

- Champion of Change, 2019 from Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President

- Pride of Nation, 2019 from Shri Rajnath Singh, Defense Minister

- Indian Achievers Award, 2020 from Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union HRD Minister

- Champion of Change, 2020 from Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra

- Felicitated by Jagdeep DhanKhar, Governor of West Bengal

- Felicitated by Baby Rani Moriya, Governor of Uttarakhand

- Femina Brand Award, 2021 by Femina India

- Honoured by World Book of Record 2022 for her contribution to astrology, palmistry, Vastu shastra etc.

Recently, she has been regarded as the 'Best astrologer in World' by the Astrological Association of Great Britain.

Besides she has also been felicitated by eminent Bollywood celebs, TV actors/actresses, and entrepreneurs from other fields and invited as Chief Guest or Guest of Honour in many events. Following is the photo gallery where you will experience some of her cherished moments: www.sohinisastri.com/image-gallery/

As an avid student of astrology, she always updates herself with knowledge of every wing of astrology and she shares her experiences with people through various blogs and articles. She is a regular columnist for Femina India, Times of India, Business Standard, Forbes India, Outlook, The Week, Mid-day, and lots of other leading magazines. As well she is a popular face on many national television channels. You will find most of her videos on the following YouTube channel: youtu.be/xJgAy3-VAE4

To spread awareness about astrology, she has started writing books in easily understandable language, and those books have immense popularity. Within a short career span as an author, she has already published three books, i.e. A Complete Guide to Astrology, Handbook of Corporate and Professional Astrology, and Career Astrology Made Easy. Recently Dr Sastri went to Mumbai for a session with Arbaaz Khan and Neil Nitin Mukesh on his second book, Handbook of Corporate and Professional Astrology. “There is a science which we do not understand, and we all require a guide in our life. No one can be better than Dr Sastri, who can lead us in the right direction,” said Neil Nitin Mukesh, a Bollywood actor during the discussion with Dr Sastri.

We all know Dr Sastri as a successful astrologer, but she has been doing many social works over the years. It was always behind the curtain. She truly believes in helping people in whatever way she can. At the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, she was among the first few to contribute masks, sanitiser, PPE kit and other necessary items to the frontline warriors. She has organised numerous campaigns to strengthen the mental health of doctors, nurses, and other frontline workers. She is the director of the Visionary Foundation, Kolkata. She was very active in the covid-19 pandemic awareness Campaign arranged by Calcutta Police Club. She was also the flag bearer of World Kidney Day organised by the Institute of Child Health and the Anti-drug Campaign organised by Calcutta Police Club. Apart from this Dr Sastri is also associated with Smile, ISKCON, Sampark and many other charitable foundations. Her work in the field of child health and child education is creating a serious positive impact on society.

Being a woman entrepreneur, she always expresses the need for woman empowerment and how it can help society. She says, “Be proud of being a woman, celebrate your womanhood”.

We can all agree that she is creating an impact on society in many fields, be it astrology, women empowerment, or social activities; Dr Sastri is the name we are, and we will be hearing repeatedly.

Website: sohinisastri.com/