Dr Sathya Menon honoured with Business Excellence Award

Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 5:03 PM

Upholding the UAE’s vision to retain and enhance the country’s status as a top global economic hub, the 5th edition of GMBF Global’s MahaBiz 2022 on February 19 in Dubai. Mahabiz facilitated the unlocking of endless opportunities for local, regional, and global entities and highlighted serious discussions on developments in the business and trading front. Recently the UAE and India signed a trade pact, expected to boost $100 billion in the next five years under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Special guests like Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India, spoke of the new UAE-India bilateral trade agreement. Other top dignitaries who spoke at Mahabiz were Sajjan Jindal – chairman of JSW Group, Nitin Gadkari, union minister – Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, and Saud Salim Al Mazrouei — director of HFZA to name a few.

Organized at Dubai’s Grand Hyatt International Business Convention Centre, Mahabiz 2022 brought together an elite group of thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors on a unique platform, and felicitated eminent business leaders like Dr Sathya Menon, CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation, and others for their outstanding achievements during the challenging times of the pandemic. Special guest and Umm Al Quwain royal family member His Highness Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla presented the GMBF Business Excellence Award to Dr Menon.

Menon said: “Thank you GMBF for the award. I feel humbled and honoured. The potential the UAE market holds is tremendous and endless. And now, with the new UAE-India pact, the ties have become stronger. Blue Ocean is always happy to be a part of events like Mahabiz that contribute to building attractive business environments in the UAE.”

Blue Ocean Corporation, which is one of the region’s biggest organisations excelling in professional training, consulting, events, and recruitment sectors, participated in Mahabiz 2022 and backed its efforts to boost Dubai’s competitiveness as a leading economic center.

Attended by 600+ delegates, this full-day conference featured interactive sessions and innovative ideas outlined on the development and deployment of business leadership strategies.

Dr Sunil Manjarekar, president, GMBF Global said: “I am overwhelmed with the significant impact Mahabiz has created in the industry and GMBF is proud to harvest unlimited opportunities supporting the economic boom in the region.”