Dr Richardson Khristi has impacted many lives through his Facebook page

Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 2:58 PM

Social media in today's time has a tremendous reach and is the reason for drastic changes in distinct spheres of life. Apart from letting people stay connected, it has opened up a plethora of opportunities that helps many take charge of their personal and professional lives to some extent. There's a whole lot of information which can enrich one's knowledge, and a lot of inspirational stuff that helps boost one's confidence and morale. Many people have contributed in their own way to make this vast medium more interesting, and that includes one name — Dr Richardson Khristi, a person who has shared his thoughts, feelings, knowledge and wisdom through his Facebook pages 'The Lord is my shepherd' and 'GOD will make a way, when there seems no way'.

Dr Khristi is a practicing homeopathic doctor from Anand, a small town in Gujarat and has done his bachelors in homeopathic medicine and surgery (BHMS) from M S Pathak Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Vadodara. Dr Khristi always believes that apart from staying physically fit, one has to also keep their mental fitness tuned. He said: "One of the biggest healers is optimistic readings which motivates and inspires you to be a better human being, keeping your mental health in shape. I thought of sharing some of my thoughts through words, and that's how the idea of forming a Facebook page crossed my mind. My first page 'The Lord is my shepherd' was launched in 2010 and has since then enriched people's lives with the right teachings."

Dr Khristi has worked hard in getting the right content which in turn has benefitted many along the journey. His foremost page has more than five million followers till date, whereas his second page 'GOD will make a way, when there seems no way' has also gained humongous following reaching up to 1.2 million. Dr Krishti established his company Ranen Digital Media Pvt Ltd in 2021 in Anand, Gujarat and both the pages are now a part of his company.

"I'm content with the overwhelming response these pages have received and would like to continue doing good work in the near future too by sharing many interesting topics related to arts, science, health, wisdom, knowledge and much more apart from motivational and inspirational feed," he concluded.