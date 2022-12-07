Dr Rami Albahri: A Harvard-educated surgical prosthodontist helps millions of smiles in the UAE

Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 3:12 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 3:49 PM

While dentists help millions of people maintain flawless smiles every year, there are many reasons someone would want to pursue dentistry. The career has numerous rewards, trials, and opportunities. Some of the benefits of giving back to the community are a better work-life balance and job stability. Dentistry tends to provide the clinician freedom, flexibility, and constant learning. Dentistry has also diversified greatly within its fields, following the footsteps of medicine, producing some highly specialised individuals in certain procedures that are pursuing perfection.

We received some insight from some of the most accomplished clinicians in the region, however one stood out due to this unique story along with his passion and dedication to his patients, students and community.

Dr Rami Albahri was born and raised in the UAE, leaving at the age of seventeen to further his education, however, always felt a sense of longing and nostalgia to move back to the UAE. Thirteen years later, after attaining exceptional education from some of the most prestigious universities in the world, Harvard University for his speciality degree and New York University for his dental degree, Dr Albahri moved to Manhattan where he worked in a private practice clinic. Then in 2020, the decision was made to move back to the UAE to give back to the community of Abu Dhabi, improve oral public health and educate and mentor young doctors to excel in their field.

Dr Rami Albahri is a surgical prosthodontist, licensed in the US, Canada, and the UAE. He is widely known for his digital approach in his cosmetic and minimally invasive procedures whether with his dental prosthetics (veneers) or computer-guided dental implant surgeries. Having gathered clinical experience and education from three different continents, Europe, North America and Asia, giving the region a unique perspective when it comes to clinical practice, research and even dental education. Dr Albahri is currently the chief operating officer for the Albahri Dental and orthodontic centres in the region. He has recently been recognised and featured by outlets in the US like LA Weekly and NY weekly in their “Top Doctor to Follow in 2022”.

Albahri Dental and Orthodontic Center is among the first dental clinics in Abu Dhabi. The practice also served Al-Ain and Oman residents and played a major role in the region's development and dental public health. Albahri Dental and Orthodontic Center consists of two multidisciplinary dental practices in the UAE, hosting a collective of 200 years of experience in all fields of dentistry.

Dentistry recently has taken a more commercial and corporate route. However, the dental clinic's team has set itself apart from its inception in public health awareness and education along with state-of-the-art facilities while hosting many training educational courses for other dental and medical colleagues. The practice has shown continuous dedication to the community since the late 1970s. Dr Albahri shares: "We answered the people's request to expand to another major city in the heart of the capital. In September 2021, despite Covid-19, we opened a new branch in collaboration with Eng Rabie Albahri, the CEO of Albahri Engineering consultancy and Albahri Interior Design, to create for the community a state-of-the-art dental facility, housing a digital dental laboratory and a dental training centre".

Another way Dr Albahri wanted to give back was through, what he called an externship programme that is dedicated for honor students to observe different procedures, protocols and surgeries whilst building a dental professional community as part of the 'Albahri Study Club', where they discuss challenging cases and brainstorm treatment plans to provide the community with the best quality of care through other doctors.

Dr Albahri, who doubles as a researcher and international lecturer, had this to share with potential entrepreneurs: "We live in a smaller world than our fathers and the ones before them, which makes our world much more competitive. Before venturing into any start-up or company, think about your core values, education, integrity, etc, that would make some difficult decisions that you will have to make, much easier."

In conclusion, Dr Albahri states that they look forward to seeing the brand take on the region's dental care and education market, along with plans to open a similar calibre dental institution in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Boston, Massachusetts.

Deepak Jain is a freelancer content writer.